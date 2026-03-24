Bringing the Passeggiata to Modern Life with Mindtrek

You know how much I love to take a passeggiata, an intentional stroll as the Italians have done for centuries. But in this cold and snowy winter, I sometimes struggle to get outside.

Mindtrek is a mindful walking app that creates guided experiences designed to cultivate presence, reflection, and joy. It’s helping me get out of my apartment, especially when the weather is far from perfect. The app combines expert-led audio guidance, visual cues, and simple practices so users can slow down, reflect, and connect with their surroundings wherever they are.

Looking for more ways to slow down? Explore more of Appetito's wellness coverage.

The app guides users through structured walks with prompts, routes, and audio-based sessions.

Taking a passeggiata is more than going for a walk. It’s a chance to pause, notice small details, and reconnect. “We built Mindtrek around a simple idea: your brain works better when your body moves, especially outside. But the hardest part isn't knowing a walk will help. It's taking the first step. That's what Mindtrek does. It gives your walk structure and intention so movement can actually shift your mental state," says Alexander Daamen, founder of Mindtrek.

On Mindtrek, I created a Trek called Finding Gratitude in Everyday Glimmers. It’s all about slowing down, noticing small moments of beauty, and bringing them into your awareness with gratitude. "The High Line is full of small, beautiful details that most people walk right past without noticing. This Trek is a reminder to slow down and pay attention to them. And that's really what carries over into everyday life. You don't need anything special. You just walk, and the walk helps you see what was already there," says Daamen.

This Trek blends simple practices: gentle breathing exercises, reflective prompts, and moments to pause and observe on the High Line in New York City. It’s evidence that even a short walk can help reset your mind, lift your mood, and inspire calm in a busy day.

Marianna Cuomo Maier and Alexander Daamen, founder of Mindtrek.

How to Make Your Walks More Mindful

Set an intention: Decide what you want to focus on: gratitude, presence, or simply noticing.

Engage your senses: Observe sounds, smells, sights, and colors around you.

Spot the glimmers: Notice the little things that spark joy, calm, or awe around you. In my Trek, Mindtrek guides you to notice these glimmers along the way.

Whether you’re navigating city streets, a quiet park, or a snowy sidewalk, the Italian passeggiata reminds us to slow down, breathe, and reconnect with ourselves and the world around us. Download Mindtrek today and try your own Trek. Your next moment of calm and clarity could be just a few steps away.

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