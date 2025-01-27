Tips from the Book “Bella Figura” to Inspire a More Italian Lifestyle

I recently read the book Bella Figura: How To Live, Love And Eat The Italian Way by Kamin Mohammadi. It follows the author’s personal account of ditching stressful London for sunny Italy and a slower paced, richer way of life. As a twist on the typical New Year’s resolutions, here are a few tips to infuse your 2025 with a more Italian way of living, no change of address required.

Good Quality EVOO

Get yourself a really good bottle of extra virgin olive oil. The top three things to look for: storage in dark, opaque glass or a tin to maintain freshness; the oil should be single origin, meaning it comes from a specific region or even specific farm; disclosed harvest dates. EVOO retains higher levels of antioxidants and polyphenols the fresher it is, so the harvest date is important to note.

Freshly pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Enjoy the Pleasure of Cooking and Eating

Get excited about a new recipe. Cook at home with fresh, in-season ingredients. Set a place for yourself even if you are only cooking for one. Bring out the nice dishes, light a candle, play music, create an experience, because you are worth it. Embrace the pleasure of choosing your ingredients, preparing the meal with your own two hands, savoring it and fully enjoying the experience.

Pasta making. Unsplash/Lorenzo Tomassetti.

Share Meals Together

This can be a bit tricky depending on logistics, but one of the biggest pieces of Italian living is community and sharing meals with loved ones. Whether it’s nightly, weekly, or monthly, sharing more meals with your people is what it’s all about, however that looks to you.

Communal dining. Unsplash/Dave Lastovskiy.

Take a “Passeggiata”

A stroll or a walk, daily. There are many ideas of how different regions do a “passeggiata,” but the important thing to note is the idea of movement and of incorporating regular walks into your day. Some people make an after-dinner walk part of a routine to unwind, for others it’s first thing in the morning or for a break in the afternoon. The trick is that this should be a relaxed, leisurely walk, not a rushed speedwalk on a mission. The real magic happens in the slower pace allowing you to observe and take in your surroundings. By yourself or to connect with others, the art of the “passeggiata” is a sweet idea and will only get sweeter as the seasons change.

The Italian practice of "passegiata." Unsplash/Monia G.

Find your Piazza

A piazza is usually a square or central part of Italian cities or towns where people gather to socialize, eat, shop, and live in community. These are the places that feel like the heartbeat of a particular area. Think about spots in your life that could become your piazza. Maybe it isn’t an outdoor space, but rather a coffee shop you frequent and where you can get to know the regulars and staff, maybe it’s a bench where you can watch the world go by each day, or it might be your local dog park where you can meet other pup parents who will become routine faces. The idea is more about participating in and engaging with your community spaces, rather than needing to be one physical location.

An Italian piazza. Unsplash/Melanie Vaz.

Living “La Bella Figura”

Bella Figura, the concept of making a good impression, in your appearance, your manners, how you carry yourself through the world, and so much more. It is a steeped notion with many different meanings and opinions. Let’s look at the idea in its most superficial way: your appearance. Bella Figura refers to the art of style. You know exactly what I’m talking about. It’s the grandpa who always dresses to the nines, complete with a fedora, or the idea of putting yourself together even to run out to pick up a container of milk. That classic and timeless fashion that is synonymous with Italy. Good quality. Less is more. Small batch. You get the idea.

What is your signature look? What is an element personal to you and your style that really makes you feel like a million bucks? Maybe shoes are your thing, or a pop of bold lipstick? Perhaps a unique jacket or blazer, funky rings, or a hat. Bella Figura is found in those little elements that make you feel…like you, and how you want to feel and be seen as you carry yourself through the world. Bella Figura takes many forms and isn’t about wealth, status, or being trendy, but rather finding your unique look and signature touches that make you feel your best.