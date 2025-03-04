Skip to Content
Café Ginori Opens at the Hotel de la Ville in Rome

Ginori 1735’s newest restaurant, its first in the Eternal City, is a tablescape lovers’ dream with a menu to match the elegance.

9:00 AM EST on March 4, 2025

Table setting at Café Ginori at the Hotel de la Ville in Rome.

Table setting at Café Ginori at the Hotel de la Ville in Rome.

Rome's dining scene just got a whole lot more chic with the recent opening of Café Ginori in the Hotel de la Ville. The newest location for the Italian porcelain brand Ginori 1735’s restaurant and boutique concept—following Florence and New York City—is its first in the Eternal City, but it offers the same quality fare and level of sophistication as seen around the world. Plus, it’s a great way to preview and then shop the tableware collections.

The timeless space is the perfect blend between the Rocco Forte property and the prestigious porcelain brand with a décor incorporating the Maison’s Domus collection and its Oriente Italiano wallpaper to the embroidered fabrics used on cushions, upholstery and chairs. The mixed patterns and tablescapes will be the envy of every diner.

The dining area of Café Ginori at the Hotel de la Ville in Rome.
The dining area of Café Ginori at the Hotel de la Ville in Rome.

To complement the porcelain artistry of the three-centuries old brand, chef and creative director of food for Rocco Forte Hotels, Fulvio Pierangelini’s menu reflects the essence and style of Ginori 1735’s Oriente Italiano, Il Viaggio di Nettuno and Labirinto while using seasonal and local ingredients.

Culinary specialties of Chef Pierangelini’s include scampi with caramelized Sciacca mango, artichokes and Asetra caviar; cacio e pepe with lobster, and Caesar salad with crispy chicken and seasonal truffles. There’s also chef’s signature Pasta al Pomodoro and the grilled pineapple for dessert.

Scampi with caramelized Sciacca mango, artichokes and Asetra caviar.
Scampi with caramelized Sciacca mango, artichokes and Asetra caviar.

As expected, all dishes are beautifully served on exquisite plates that elevate the meal and remind us of the Art of Plating.

A rariety in Rome, Café Ginori is open all day from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., allowing visitors to indulge when it is convenient for them.

We, at Appetito, recommend you find a time (or times) while in Rome.

