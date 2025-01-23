What to Do and Where to Stay when Visiting Rome during the Jubilee

Rome is celebrating the Jubilee in 2025, with many special events scheduled throughout the Holy Year. As pilgrimage is a fundamental part of the Jubilee, Italian tourism is expecting upwards of 35 million of the faithful to flock to the Eternal City.

Of course, religious refection is paramount, but spiritual visitors should also find time for sightseeing. With its Bernini fountains, perfectly preserved treasures of the ancient world, and maze of cobblestone streets framed by pastel-colored buildings, it would be a sin not to explore Rome’s unique blend of beauty and history. It takes time--even a lifetime--to understand the Eternal City’s layers and nuances, but must-see gems such as the Sistine Chapel, the Spanish Steps, and the Colosseum inspire awe in an instant.

The Colosseum of Rome.

I lived in Rome during the last Jubilee, and it was hectic

It’s hard for me to believe that 25 years have gone by since I lived in Rome. Back then, the city was celebrating the 2000 Jubilee. While it was an exciting time to live in Rome, the millions of Jubilee visitors on top of the city’s millions of regular tourists on top of millions of residents jammed the city, at times making it difficult to even walk. Public transportation was packed; I frequently had to wait for several trams to pass on my way home from work, as there wasn’t an inch of space for me to squeeze into. Getting around town was stressful, to say the least.

Rome’s beautiful parks were an escape from the city’s frenetic pace

Luckily, Rome’s parks provided me with a leafy, green respite from the chaos. I spent languid hours in Villa Celimontana, situated on the breezy summit of the Caelian Hill near the Colosseo, strolling its maze of fountains and statues punctuated by flora.

I pedaled my bike around lush Villa Ada as I spied couples paddling canoes on the pretty lake.

In Villa Doria Pamphili, Rome’s largest public park located in Monteverde, I jogged around the manicured gardens and colorful flower beds.

I got acquainted with every inch of Villa Borghese, perhaps Rome’s most beloved park. Villa Borghese has everything from a zoo to museums to theaters. I grew particularly fond of the Fountain of the Seahorses and frequented a kiosk selling snacks and beverages so often the owner started calling me by my first name.

Visit Rome during the Jubilee, but stay near a park

If you’re planning on braving the crowds and visiting Rome during the Jubilee, I’d say forge ahead but consider booking a room near one of Rome’s parks. Not only are these parks a stress-busting elixir to urban crowds, they offer a bonafide snapshot of the Roman lifestyle. You’ll find young lovers kissing, babies being pushed in their prams, and older folks out for an afternoon passeggiata (or stroll).

Room with a park view at Sofitel Hotel Rome Villa Borghese. Photo courtesy of Sofitel Hotel.

Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese was an excellent choice

I did just this a few weeks ago when I was visiting Rome. I stayed at the Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese , located so close to Villa Borghese I could see the treetops from my window. At the beginning and end of each busy day, I strolled down memory lane as I walked in Villa Borghese. Jubilee events were just getting started, and Rome wasn’t yet unbearably crowded in early January, yet the hotel’s location was a peaceful pause from the city’s hectic pace.

The Sofitel is housed in an elegant, 19th century historic building characterized by arches, vaulted ceilings, and tiled floors. With only 78 guest rooms and suites, service hit the sweet spot between personalized and efficient. I spent plenty of time in the lobby soaking in artwork sourced from nearby galleries, an eye-candy bonus.

The view from Settimo in the Sofitel Hotel Rome Villa Borghese.