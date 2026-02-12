Cannizzaro Sauces Old World Flavor, New South Home

For years, Melanie Cannizzaro-Tritten’s marinara was something you were lucky to receive — a jar given with love, a quiet gift shared among friends and family. Rooted in her Italian heritage, with her father’s family hailing from Sicily, Melanie’s sauce was never just food. It was an expression of her Italian soul, simmering slowly on the stove. Born in Rochester, New York, she moved to Charlotte in 1998 in search of warmer weather and a new chapter. Ironically, our conversation about turning her sauce into a business took place just after one of Charlotte’s biggest snowstorms in more than two decades!

From restaurant work to a farmers market stall

For 22 years, Melanie worked behind the scenes as an event planner and bookkeeper at one of Charlotte’s most prestigious restaurants, quietly honing the organizational skills that would one day support her own venture. Then, during a visit to the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, she noticed an empty stall. That moment sparked something bold: it was time to share her sauce beyond her inner circle.

Building a business the right way

Melanie Cannizzaro-Tritten and her husband Andy with rows of freshly jarred sauce.

What followed were eight months of careful planning, learning and persistence. Melanie and her husband, Andy, completed online courses in acidified foods, submitted their recipes to NC State for approval and navigated the detailed safety and agricultural requirements necessary to sell their sauce legally. With the support of the restaurant where she worked, she and Andy spent long Sundays, often twelve hours at a time, producing small batches in the restaurant’s closed kitchen. As demand grew, so did their operation. Eventually, they moved into a commercial kitchen in South Charlotte, allowing them to expand production and reach new markets.

Expanding the line and the table

Cannizzaro Sauces lineup featuring marinara, vodka sauce and arrabbiata made in small batches.

Cannizzaro Sauces began at local farmers markets and steadily made its way into specialty shops, Whole Foods locations, and online orders across eight states. Handcrafted in Charlotte, the sauce line now includes Traditional Marinara (their best-seller), Mushroom Marinara, Vodka, Arrabbiata, Vegan Marinara, Piccata Sauce, and the newest addition, Tomato Bisque. Each jar reflects a commitment to fresh ingredients, thoughtful preparation, and the belief that good food should feel both nourishing and familiar.

More than sauce

Hand roasted tomatoes prepared for Cannizzaro Sauces.

Beyond sauces, the Cannizzaro brand also offers take-and-bake lasagnas, meatballs, chicken and eggplant Parmesan, and rotating weekly soups available for online ordering and farmers market pickup. A growing spice line, featuring Sicilian Chili Crunch and Sicilian Seasoning for Everything, adds another layer of versatility to the brand, perfect for finishing pasta, fish, or even a simple weeknight meal. At its core, Cannizzaro Famiglia is about bringing people together around the table, one lovingly crafted recipe at a time.