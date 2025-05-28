From California to Cannoli: Dara’s Sicilian Life with Santi

A Love Story That Began on the Beach

Sometimes life takes you exactly where you’re supposed to be, even if you never planned it.

In 2015, Dara Shahraki was visiting Sicily with her family - twelve of them in total - on a trip meant to reconnect with their roots. Dara’s mother had emigrated from Sicily to America in the 1960s, but she wanted her children to experience the island firsthand. One day, they headed to a more secluded beach outside of town, a spot Dara’s mother remembered from a previous visit.

That’s where they saw him. Santi Raimondo, a local lifeguard and, as Dara’s mother pointed out, the only blond on the beach. She called him over, reminding him she had seen him the year before. Then, with a bit of a wink, she introduced him to Dara.

That night, Dara and Santi met up in Cefalù. They walked under the stars, and Dara says she knew almost immediately, before she even truly knew him, that she was in love. There was something about Santi that felt different. Beyond his warmth, there was a depth she couldn’t ignore.

The rest of the trip, they were inseparable. When she flew back to California, Dara says she felt like she left part of herself behind. She returned a month later. Five months after that first night under the stars, they were married.

Building a Life in Sicily

Today, nearly a decade and two daughters later, Dara and Santi live full-time in the Sicilian countryside. Together, they’ve built a life - and a growing global following - centered on food, family, and tradition.

Their social platforms (@santindarainitaly on Instagram and TikTok) document it all - homemade recipes, village life, and the kind of immersive experiences that help others see Sicily through local eyes.

From Southern California to the Sicilian Countryside

Dara’s transition to Sicilian life felt more like a return than a departure. “My mom is Sicilian and my grandparents were caretakers for me often, so I was always with them,” she explains. “They had chickens, goats, sheep, a garden… and my Nonna would make pasta and fresh sauce with the tomatoes.”

“So when I came to Sicily, it wasn't this culture shock,” Dara says. “I felt more at home here than I ever did in America.”

A Culinary Love Affair

Food has become a centerpiece of Dara and Santi’s storytelling. Dara’s favorite dishes include pasta alla norma, a summer soup called pasta con tenerumi, and of course - cannoli.

She also embraces Palermo’s iconic street foods. “Pane e panelle is a fried garbanzo bean paste. It sounds weird, but it’s delicious.” She praises arancini as well. “One of them will fill you up.” While she doesn’t personally love pane con la milza or stigghiola, she’s quick to acknowledge their cultural significance.

Dara and Santi examine clusters of fresh tomatoes at a busy Sicilian produce stand. Photo by Vincenzo DiStefano.

When it comes to dessert, Dara is all about ricotta. “It’s the base of everything—cannoli, cassata. It’s creamy, sweet, and so simple.”

Learning the Language of Love

Despite the challenges of moving abroad, Dara says language has never been a major barrier. “There’s one universal language - that’s the language Santi and I spoke when we first met. That universal language is love. It’s amore.”

She is, however, learning the nuances between Italian and Sicilian dialects, especially in more technical or business situations. “Here, I’ve actually learned two languages - Italian and Sicilian.”

Finding Gratitude Through Sharing

With hundreds of thousands of followers, Dara says the experience of sharing their life publicly has only deepened her appreciation for it. “In America, some traditions have been lost. I know many Italian Americans are trying to preserve them. But there are also a lot of Americans who don’t have it, who are trying to find it. And so they look up to our life.”

Behind the Scenes: Creating Together

Making content as a couple hasn’t always been easy, but it’s brought Dara and Santi closer. “I’m kind of leading and he has to follow, which is hard for an Italian man,” she jokes. “But we laugh so much during and after filming.”

They often scroll through old videos together in the evenings. “It’s cringe, but it’s funny - that’s how we got started.”

What Sicilian Life Looks Like

When asked what she cherishes most about life in Sicily, Dara doesn’t hesitate -family, safety, and slowness.

“Everyone takes the family unit very seriously,” she says. She also values the peacefulness of small towns, where she feels safe raising her kids. And above all, she appreciates the slow pace. “It really is like the dolce vita of slowing down and savoring every moment.”

Advice for Those Dreaming of Sicily

For anyone considering a move to Sicily, Dara offers heartfelt advice: “You have to let go of your expectations. You’re on completely new ground. If you come with the same mindset you left America with, you’re going to be really disappointed.”

Gems of Sicily: Their New Chapter

In 2025, Dara and Santi launched Gems of Sicily, a boutique tour company focused on slow, immersive travel. The goal is to support small, family-run businesses and help travelers experience Sicily like a local.

"Gems of Sicily" - a custom painting by Jennifer Serio Psalmonds Art, created for Santi and Dara's new Sicilian tour company.

“We want to promote the little guy,” Dara says. “We’re not looking to promote the big hotels in the biggest cities.”

Their spring and fall tours explore both Eastern and Western Sicily, with a 2026 calendar already in development.

Travel Tip: You Gotta Know a Guy

So what’s Dara’s best tip for seeing Sicily the right way? “Experience Sicily like a local - with a local. That’s what our tours do. You gotta know a guy,” she laughs. “I got a guy. I got a guy. It’s true.”

To learn more about Dara and Santi, follow their journey on Instagram @santindarainitaly or visit their tour company at Gems of Sicily.

Photography by Vincenzo DiStefano @studiofotograficodistefano

“Gems of Sicily” artwork by Jennifer Serio of Psalmonds Art @jenpsalmondsart.