Growing up in a Sicilian household, food and cooking together was our love language. Stuffed Sundried Tomatoes was a dish I loved growing up. My mamma, Caterina, was from Cinisi, a province of Palermo, and she would make this recipe often.

She would start by gently flattening the Sundried tomatoes. Then she would stuff them with homemade breadcrumbs and Caciocavallo cheese. After, she would fry them in extra-virgin, olive oil, and place them on a fresh slice of Semolina bread.