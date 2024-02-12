Embracing the Italian Tradition of Self-Care this Valentine’s Day

‘Tis the season of love. As Valentine’s Day approaches, there’s an abundance of red and pink treats, roses, and hearts. Amidst the romantic gestures and expressions of love for others, it’s also a valuable time to look at an often overlooked relationship: the one we have with ourselves.

Maybe you’ve heard this before: the most important relationship you have is the one with yourself. The way you think about and talk to yourself is essential not only for your health and well-being but also for your other relationships. Not convinced? Think about it this way: your relationship with yourself affects every aspect of your life, so learning to prioritize and love yourself is truly an essential skill.

In Italy, Valentine’s Day, or "La Festa degli Innamorati" (The Feast of Lovers), is not just a celebration of romantic love, but it’s also a time to honor the tradition of self-love and self-care. Italians understand the necessity to nurture oneself, not just on Valentine’s Day, but every day.

Italians master the ability to cultivate moments of joy, savoring each sip of espresso and taking a leisurely stroll in the sun. Let’s use this Italian tradition as inspiration to take a moment to reflect on the importance of self-love and self-care in our own lives.

Self-care practices can be anything you do to intentionally take care of yourself and improve your well-being. Self-care practices allow you to fill up your cup so that you are set up for success to care for others and be better equipped to handle stressful situations.

And let’s not let being busy get in the way of filling up your cup and making time for yourself. Since many of us struggle to find enough time in the day, I suggest creating a self-care routine that you integrate into your schedule and consistently commit to.

Now is a perfect time to come together for a Grata Gems Workshop all about building a consistent self-care routine. Join me today, Monday, February 12th, for a FREE Self-Care Routine Workshop on Zoom from 7-7:30pm EST! Click here to reserve your spot and receive the Zoom link.

Let this season motivate you to use self-care as a way to prioritize and love yourself, not just this month, but always. After all, amore starts with you.

How can you embrace simple pleasures and intentionally prioritize your well-being?