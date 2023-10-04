Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Hamilton Beach ad
Features

How to “Fare la Scarpetta” Like an Italian

Learn about the Italian practice of "scarpetta" with Luna, our language instructor.

9:00 AM EDT on October 4, 2023

Appetito’s language instructor Luna.

Appetito's Italian language instructor Luna returns with another helpful lesson. In this quick video, Luna teaches us the Italian expression of "Fare la Scarpetta" and how to enjoy this delicious and useful practice.

For more Italian lessons with Luna, visit and subscribe to our YouTube page. You can continue your Italian food language studies with our Italian Language Pantry, which features contributions from Luna as well.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

The History and Allure of the Americano Cocktail

In her new book, Signature Cocktails, Amanda Schuster traces the storied history of the classic Italian cocktail, the Americano.

October 4, 2023
News

St. Agrestis Debuts the Phony Mezcal Negroni

The Brooklyn amaro brand St. Agrestis expands its non-alcoholic portfolio with a version of its popular Phony Negroni that approximates the flavor profile of the cult favorite mezcal negroni.

October 4, 2023
Features

Meet a Family-Owned EVOO Producer with a Vacation Villa Near Rome

In the hills south of Rome is a vacation villa overlooking the Mediterranean where Villa DiTrapano produces exquisite extra virgin olive oil.

Lia DiTrapano Fairless
October 3, 2023
See all posts