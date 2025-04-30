Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Features

Philadelphia’s Italian Market Festival Returns this May

Seven city blocks of old-school Italian American eats, live music, and the traditional procession of saints is coming to Philadelphia.

10:00 AM EDT on April 30, 2025

Philadelphia's Italian Market Festival will take place May 17 & 18. Photo courtesy of Visit Philadelphia.

Philadelphia’s Italian Market Festival will take place May 17 & 18. Photo courtesy of Visit Philadelphia.

Kick off summer in the City of Brotherly Love with an Italian water ice and sausage and peppers because the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival is back!

On May 17 & 18 from 10 a.m. to 5p.m., running along 9th Street from Fitzwater Street to Wharton Street, the festival will fill seven city blocks with more than 100 local businesses and vendors sharing their food, drinks, souvenirs, and arts and crafts. The event is free to enter and pay-as-you-go with live music and entertainment. Bring home some olive oil and balsamic vinegar, stop by and say hi to Body By Rigatoni, and don’t leave without a little box of treats from Isgro’s Pastries.  

The Italian Market Festival takes place in South Philadelphia. Photo courtesy of Visit Philadelphia.
The Italian Market Festival takes place in South Philadelphia. Photo courtesy of Visit Philadelphia.

The Italian Market is one of the oldest outdoor markets in America, and its festival is one of Philadelphia’s biggest annual block parties. The event showcases Philly’s rich Italian American roots in the historic and iconic Bella Vista & Passyunk Square communities in South Philadelphia. The area is now home to many diverse populations and ethnic groups, so you’ll get to sample flavors and cuisines from a variety of other countries and cultures.

On Sunday, you can experience the Procession of Saints, a Roman-Catholic tradition popular in many areas of Italy and Mexico. A Philadelphia practice that dates to the 1920s, statues and saints are carried through the streets by members of the community. Beginning at historic Saint Mary Magdalen de’ Pazzi Church and ending at St. Paul Catholic Church, there will be pauses for blessings and sprinklings of holy water along the way.

For more details, times, and travel specifics, head here.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Stanley Tucci Explores Italy’s Regional Flavors in New Nat Geo Series 

Stanley Tucci returns to Italy in a new Nat Geo series, diving deeper into regional food traditions, local artisans, and the cultural heart of the country he calls his second home.

April 30, 2025
Features

Your Italian Food & Wine Horoscope for 2025

Astrology meets Aperitivo! We’ve paired every Astrological sign with its perfect food and wine for the year 2025.

April 29, 2025
Features

How Chef Matthew Cutolo of Gargiulo’s Spends His Day Off

Chef Matthew Cutolo of the legendary Brooklyn Italian restaurant, Gargiulo's, shares how he spends his day off.

April 28, 2025
See all posts