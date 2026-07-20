Positive Influencer: Margherita Gismondi of Margherita Blogs

Margherita Gismondi is an Italian-Venezuelan-American content creator, translator, and entrepreneur with a passion for Italian culture, language, travel, and authentic cuisine. Raised in Venezuela by Italian parents and now based in the United States, she creates engaging content that educates and entertains while celebrating Italy’s traditions, regional foods, and way of life. Through her social media platforms, Margherita inspires her audience to experience authentic Italian language, products, recipes, and culture beyond the stereotypes.

Where did you grow up?

I was born and raised in Venezuela in an Italian household before later moving to the United States at the age of 9—always spending summers in Italy with my Nonni. Growing up between Venezuelan and Italian cultures gave me a deep appreciation for family traditions, authentic food, and the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

What is your familial or cultural connection to Italy?

Both of my parents are Italian: My mom is half Venezuelan and half Italian; my father is fully Italian. Italy has always been a central part of my life. I grew up speaking Italian at home, spending summers with family in Italy, and learning traditional recipes from my grandparents. Today, I continue to visit Italy regularly and share its culture and cuisine with my audience.

How and when did you first fall in love with Italian cuisine?

Italian food has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. Some of my earliest memories are cooking with my family, making fresh pasta, polenta, and gathering around the table for long family meals. Food was never just about eating—it was about bringing people together.

How did your passion for Italian food develop?

As I got older, I became even more interested in the regional differences, traditions, and stories behind Italian cuisine. Traveling throughout Italy and experiencing local products firsthand deepened my appreciation for authentic ingredients and the craftsmanship that goes into Italian food.

When and why did you decide to focus on Italian food via social media?

I definitely do not just focus on Italian food, but as my audience grew, I realized there was a genuine interest in authentic Italian culture. I wanted to help people move beyond common misconceptions and introduce them to the real Italy—its regional foods, traditions, language, and the incredible producers behind the products. Food became one of the best ways to tell those stories.

How do you find the experience overall (pros/cons)?

It’s incredibly rewarding to connect with people who share a love for Italian culture and to introduce others to authentic products they may never have discovered otherwise. One challenge is balancing authenticity with the fast-paced nature of social media, but staying true to my values has always been my priority.

What’s the primary image you want to project?

I want to be seen as authentic, approachable, and trustworthy—someone who genuinely loves Italy and shares its culture with honesty, enthusiasm, and respect. My goal is to educate while making people smile.

Where do you hope your social media status will lead?

I hope it allows me to continue building meaningful partnerships with brands that value quality and authenticity, travel throughout Italy, highlight exceptional Italian products and producers, and inspire more people to experience Italian culture firsthand.

Follow Margherita here:

Instagram: @margheritablogs

Facebook: Margherita Blogs