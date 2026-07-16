Dante Aperitivo’s Blueberry Lavender Negroni is the Unexpected Summer Sip You Need to Try

While the Negroni is an undisputed classic, plenty of creative twists on the favorite have caught our eye over the years.

Appetito has covered a wide range of variations on the drink, from a decadent chocolate Negroni to a mezcal Negroni to a birthday cake Negroni and the viral Negroni Sbagliato (and a variation on that). All delicious. Now, we’re adding another recipe to our proverbial book, courtesy of New York’s Dante Aperitivo.

The Blueberry & Lavender Negroni, created by bartender Roberto Bracco, offers a delicate mingling of floral lavender and clarified blueberry. Introduced this spring, the cocktail currently lives on Dante Aperitivo’s Aperitivo menu.

Linden Pride, co-owner of Dante, stressed the importance of seasonality with this drink and others introduced for the warmer months. Garden-driven ingredients and soft florals were top of mind when curating the current selections, he said.

“You’ll see a continuation of the aperitivo style, but with a slightly more lifted, aromatic profile that reflects the season,” Pride said. “It’s about capturing that sense of renewal while staying true to the DNA of the program.”

Bracco, Pride, and the Dante team shared the recipe for the Blueberry Lavender Negroni with Appetito for readers who want to mix it up at home this summer. Of course, we always recommend an in-person visit to Dante to experience the magic firsthand.