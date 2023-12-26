A Mezcal Negroni Offers Tradition With a Twist

We love a traditionally prepared Negroni.

But sometimes variations with ingredient twists, like this mezcal Negroni, can outpace an original — just look at the Negroni Sbagliato that went viral last year, leading trends and inspiring twists on the drink including a truffle-focused option.

As we consider the versatility of the cocktail’s essence, we think about liquor pairings. And one that works particularly well in the place of gin is mezcal. Del Maguey has just the recipe featuring its VIDA Puebla mezcal.

Éva Pelczer, global education manager at Pernod Ricard, tells Appetito that the mezcal Negroni works with the agave-based spirit as a substitute because of the liquor’s character.

“A classic Negroni celebrates how beautifully Italian bitter and dark-fruit vermouth complement the bracing herbal and spice profile of gin,” Pelczer says. “Generally, artisanal mezcal is a great substitute for gin in this and other classic cocktails because it has similar notes, with the added complexity of roasted agave qualities, fruit notes, and structured acid on the finish.”

VIDA Puebla’s flavor profile, in particular, is a good option for a mezcal Negroni, she said. “The gentle roasted-agave earthiness harmonizes beautifully up front with the bitter and sweet, and its fruit notes and candied herbal finish round out the cocktail for a spectacular twist on the classic.”

If you’re ready to elevate your Negroni game, try out Del Maguey’s recipe, in full below. The recipe, like any for a Negroni, involves equal parts of the three ingredients. A standard pour for the cocktail, as in the photo below, is 1.5-2 ounces of each ingredient, or for a smaller cocktail, use 1 ounce of each.

1 part Del Maguey VIDA Puebla

1 1 part Sweet Vermouth

1 1 Part Campari Directions Build in a mixing glass, add ice, stir.

Pour over a large cube.

Garnish with an orange peel.

Photos: Eric Vitalie Photography