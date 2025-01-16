Serie A: Juventus-AC Milan, Atalanta-Napoli, Zucchini and Onion Frittata

At Appetito, we encourage our readers to embrace the Italian lifestyle. And while our primary focus is food and drink, we’re bringing you a weekly snapshot of another sacred pillar in Italian culture: Serie A soccer. This weekend promises plenty of action for fans of Italy’s top league. Among the many scheduled matches, two are certain to receive their fair share of attention—Juventus-AC Milan and Atalanta-Napoli—and with good reason. In addition to our preview of these highly anticipated games, we have some recipe ideas to help you enjoy the game with your friends and family if you're watching from home.

Juventus vs. AC Milan

Sat, January 18 at 12:00pm EST

The first fixture sees Juventus and AC Milan face off in what is considered one of the most storied rivalries in Italian soccer. It comes after they met earlier this month for the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final, which saw the rossoneri (AC Milan) win and later go on to win the tournament. Given this, we’re sure to see Juventus put forward a great game with the aim of winning on home turf.

Juventus currently has 34 points after a draw with Atalanta on Tuesday

Coach Thiago Motta is under pressure to get Juventus back on track as critics make note that the team has less points than last season at this time

AC Milan currently has 31 points after beating Como 2-1 on Tuesday

After a slow start to the season, the recent addition of Sergio Conceiao as head coach of AC Milan, has renewed the team’s optimism and motivation

Atalanta vs. Napoli

Sat, January 18 at 2:45pm EST

Meanwhile, another highly anticipated game is between Atalanta and Napoli. The two clubs have spent the past few months embattled in a fierce race for the league’s top spot. It’s worth noting that the last time they met, Atalanta conquered the match and won 3-0 against the Neapolitans. And while both coaches enjoy favourable reputations for their tactical acumen, Antonio Conte of Napoli is sure to go that extra mile and motivate his players to dominate the pitch so that they can return home with a victory.

Atalanta currently has 43 points after a midweek tie against Juventus

With 13 goals this season, Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui remains one of the league’s top scorers

Napoli currently has 47 points, which places them first in Serie A

The January transfer market has seen Napoli lose leftwinger Khvicha Kvaratskheli, paving the way for coach Antonio Conte to continue putting his personal mark on the team’s roster

Gameday Recipe

With both matches on Saturday afternoon, a dish like this zucchini and onion frittata is a clear winner. Not only is it quick and easy to prepare, but it tastes great whether warm or room temperature. Then accompany it with a spread of cured meats, cheeses, olives, and crunchy taralli. This would all pair nicely with a light Italian lager or a sparkling wine like Prosecco. And for those doing dry January, you can easily opt for one of the many non-alcoholic options now available.