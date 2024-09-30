Arizona chef and restaurateur Joey Maggiore's new book, Brunch King, includes over-the-top recipes from his Hash Kitchen restaurants, which feature a Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary bar and Italian-American brunch mash-ups like Breakfast Lasagna. This zucchini and onion frittata is one of the more straightforward recipes from the new book. As Maggiore writes in the headnote below, it's a more personal selection—and it looks like one that could become part of your regular rotation as well.
read our interview with Joey Maggiore.
Frittatas have always been a staple of our Italian household. They’re easy to make and bring to gatherings. If you go to the beach or to a game, everybody brings frittatas. Since they’re great at room temperature, they’re perfect to snack on throughout the day, and this is the one we make the most often. I have fond memories of making my first frittata with my Uncle Arthur in New York, and this recipe has stayed with me my entire life.
