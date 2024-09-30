Arizona chef and restaurateur Joey Maggiore's new book, Brunch King, includes over-the-top recipes from his Hash Kitchen restaurants, which feature a Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary bar and Italian-American brunch mash-ups like Breakfast Lasagna. This zucchini and onion frittata is one of the more straightforward recipes from the new book. As Maggiore writes in the headnote below, it's a more personal selection—and it looks like one that could become part of your regular rotation as well.

Frittatas have always been a staple of our Italian household. They’re easy to make and bring to gatherings. If you go to the beach or to a game, everybody brings frittatas. Since they’re great at room temperature, they’re perfect to snack on throughout the day, and this is the one we make the most often. I have fond memories of making my first frittata with my Uncle Arthur in New York, and this recipe has stayed with me my entire life.

0.0 from 0 votes Servings 2 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 20 minutes Ingredients 12 12 eggs

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 Tbsp 2 olive oil

1 small 1 red onion, julienned (1⁄4 cup)

1 1 zucchini, cut into 1⁄4-inch-thick slices

4 slices 4 provolone

2 Tbsp 2 grated Parmesan, for garnish

Preheat oven to 400°F. Directions In a medium bowl, whisk eggs. Season with salt and pepper.

Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion. Cook for 3 minutes, until onion has softened.

Pour the whisked eggs over the hot onion, arrange zucchini slices on top, then reduce heat to low. Cook for 2 minutes, until the eggs at the edges of the skillet begin to set. Make sure the edges do not burn. Remove from heat if needed.

Bake for 15–17 minutes, until eggs are fluffy and cooked through. Top with provolone and bake for another minute, until cheese melts.

To serve, run a spatula around the edges of the skillet and slide the frittata onto a plate. Garnish with Parmesan and slice into wedges. Serve warm

Excerpted from Brunch King: Eats, Beats, and Boozy Drinks by Joey Maggiore. Photography by Joanie Simon. Copyright © 2024 Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved.