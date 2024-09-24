Ten-Layer Breakfast Lasagna From Joey Maggiore’s Brunch King

Arizona chef and restaurateur put a breakfast lasagna on the menu at his Hash Kitchen restaurants, where it's become a pairing with the Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary bar to become one of the most decadent hangover meals ever created.

In our recent interview with Maggiore, which focuses on his new book, Brunch King, but also his journey as a first-generation Italian American chef and restaurateur, he praises the ten-layer breakfast lasagna. "It's beautiful and it's gorgeous," he says. "We make a three-meat ragù and fold in ground bacon. We build it up layer to layer with the Béchamel, marinara, cheese, and cream, and put a fried egg on top with the Parmesan. It's delicious, and it's a hangover cure for sure. On a Sunday, get a Bloody Mary and one of these, and you'll be good to go."

Now, thanks to Chef Joey, you can recreate the experience in the kitchen at home just a few steps from another hangover helper: your couch.

See the headnote from Brunch King and the recipe below and read our interview with Joey Maggiore.

My daughter Melina loves traditional lasagna, so I wanted to make something she could enjoy for breakfast. We reinvented this beautiful Italian signature dish for brunch with the addition of bacon and fried eggs.

Excerpted from Brunch King: Eats, Beats, and Boozy Drinks by Joey Maggiore. Photography by Joanie Simon. Copyright 2024. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved.