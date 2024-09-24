Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Ten-Layer Breakfast Lasagna From Joey Maggiore’s Brunch King

Possibly one of the most tastiest hangover cures ever invented, this breakfast lasagna is rich, gooey, and pairs with a Bloody Mary.

10:00 AM EDT on September 24, 2024

Arizona chef and restaurateur put a breakfast lasagna on the menu at his Hash Kitchen restaurants, where it's become a pairing with the Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary bar to become one of the most decadent hangover meals ever created.

In our recent interview with Maggiore, which focuses on his new book, Brunch King, but also his journey as a first-generation Italian American chef and restaurateur, he praises the ten-layer breakfast lasagna. "It's beautiful and it's gorgeous," he says. "We make a three-meat ragù and fold in ground bacon. We build it up layer to layer with the Béchamel, marinara, cheese, and cream, and put a fried egg on top with the Parmesan. It's delicious, and it's a hangover cure for sure. On a Sunday, get a Bloody Mary and one of these, and you'll be good to go."

Now, thanks to Chef Joey, you can recreate the experience in the kitchen at home just a few steps from another hangover helper: your couch.

See the headnote from Brunch King and the recipe below and read our interview with Joey Maggiore.

My daughter Melina loves traditional lasagna, so I wanted to make something she could enjoy for breakfast. We reinvented this beautiful Italian signature dish for brunch with the addition of bacon and fried eggs.

Excerpted from Brunch King: Eats, Beats, and Boozy Drinks by Joey Maggiore. Photography by Joanie Simon. Copyright 2024. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved.

Ten-Layer Breakfast Lasagna

Ten-Layer Breakfast Lasagna

Recipe by Joey Maggiore
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

5

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the béchamel

  • 1 Tbsp 1 butter

  • 1 Tbsp 1 all-purpose flour

  • 2 cups 2 whole milk

  • 1 cup 1 heavy cream

  • 1 1 ⁄2 tsp kosher salt

  • 1 1 ⁄4 tsp ground nutmeg

  • Pinch white pepper

  • For the sausage ragu

  • 1 Tbsp 1 olive oil

  • 1 small 1 white onion, chopped (1⁄2 cup)

  • 1 small 1 carrot, chopped (1⁄3 cup)

  • 1 small 1 fennel bulb, chopped (1⁄3 cup)

  • 1 lb 1 ground Italian sausage

  • 1 Tbsp 1 kosher salt

  • 1 tsp 1 black pepper

  • 2 2 bay leaves

  • 1 Tbsp 1 tomato paste

  • 1 1 (750-mL) bottle red wine (preferably Zinfandel)

  • 1 1 (28-oz) can whole peeled tomatoes

  • For the assembly

  • Cooking spray

  • 1 Tbsp 1 kosher salt, plus extra for seasoning

  • 10 10 lasagna sheets

  • 2 2 3⁄4 cups Sausage Ragu (see here)

  • 31 31 ⁄2 cups Béchamel (divided, see here)

  • 2 cups 2 whole milk ricotta (such as Polly-O)

  • 1 cup 1 grated Parmesan, plus extra for garnish

  • 21 21 ⁄2 cups shredded whole milk mozzarella

  • 8 8 strips bacon

  • 2 tsp 2 olive oil

  • 4 4 eggs

  • Black pepper

Directions

  • For the béchamel
  • Melt butter in a heavy saucepan over medium heat.
  • Slowly add flour, whisking constantly, until the roux is lightly golden and smells like popcorn. Do not brown.
  • Set aside.
  • Combine milk and cream in a large saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Whisk in salt, nutmeg, and pepper. Add the roux and whisk continuously.
  • Reduce heat to low. Whisk for 2 minutes, until smooth and silky. Remove from heat once the sauce coats the back of a spoon, then set aside.
  • Béchamel can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.
  • For the sausage ragu
  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot, and fennel and sauté for 7 minutes, until translucent.
  • Add sausage, salt, and pepper and sauté for 10 minutes, until sausage is crumbled and browned. Stir in bay leaves and tomato paste.
  • Cook for another 2 minutes.
  • Pour in wine and simmer for 10–15 minutes, until the liquid is reduced by half. Add tomatoes, breaking them up with a wooden spoon. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Remove bay leaves.
  • For the assembly
  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Evenly coat a 9-inch square baking pan with cooking spray.
  • Bring a stockpot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta sheets and parboil according to the package’s instructions. Drain, then rinse pasta under cold running water. Lay flat on a dish towel and pat-dry.
  • Add 1⁄4 cup sausage ragu to the bottom of the prepared pan and spread out evenly. Top with 1 pasta sheet. Using a rubber spatula, spread 1⁄3 cup béchamel evenly on top of the pasta sheet. Top with another 1⁄4 cup ragu.
  • Dollop 3 tablespoons of ricotta on top and sprinkle over 11⁄2 tablespoons of Parmesan. Top with 1⁄4 cup mozzarella. Top with 1 pasta sheet. Repeat, layering béchamel, ragu, ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella to make10 layers.
  • Tightly cover with plastic wrap, followed by aluminum foil. Bake for 35–40 minutes, until bubbling. Carefully remove plastic and foil. Bake for another 5 minutes, until the top is golden brown. Set aside to rest for at least 15 minutes.
  • Heat a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add bacon and cook for 3 minutes on each side. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate. Cool slightly, then chop to create a crumble.
  • Meanwhile, heat oil in an 8-inch skillet over medium heat. Add eggs and fry for 21⁄2 minutes for sunny-side-up (or to your desired doneness). Season with salt and pepper.
  • Place a portion of lasagna on each plate, then top each serving with an egg and bacon. Spoon remaining béchamel, warmed, over top. Garnish with Parmesan.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options
Richard Martin

Richard is the co-founder, managing editor and publisher of Appetito. He is also co-author of the new books Preserved: Condiments and Preserved: Fruit, former U.S. editor of La Cucina Italiana, and he was editor-in-chief of the website Food Republic and the magazines Manhattan, Miami, and Complex.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Sponsored

Prosecco DOC: the Best Friend of U.S.-Made Cuisine

From lobster to fries, Prosecco DOC is not afraid of luxury and does not disdain simplicity.

September 24, 2024
Features

Chef Johanna Hellrigl’s Culinary Ethos of Wellness and Love at Ama

Our Health & Wellness expert profiles Johanna Hellrigl, chef and owner of Ama in D.C., where love is part of the approach.

September 24, 2024
Features

Postcards From Parma: When Tucson, Arizona Came to Visit

Our contributor from Parma details the UNESCO gastronomic delegation of two chefs from Tucson visiting their sister city of Parma.

September 23, 2024
See all posts