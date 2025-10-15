Susan Julia Olive Oil: Skincare Made with EVOO

“Everything you need, nothing you don’t,” says Susan Julia, founder of Susan Julia Olive Oil, an organic olive oil-based skincare line built on her belief in quality over complexity. As an olive oil sommelier and certified product specialist, Susan brings a deep understanding of the importance of high-quality ingredients, whether in food preparations or used on the skin, our largest organ.

Growing up in her grandfather’s organic farm first sparked her appreciation and love for the beauty of simplicity – using high quality ingredients and allowing them to speak for themselves. “Food was always my passion. And when I think of what led me to what I'm doing today, it really goes back to my childhood,” she says.

Susan Julia at an olive grove surrounded by olive trees and countryside views.

Surrounded by nature’s gifts - cherry, apple, and pear orchards, plums, peaches, eggplant, corn, and tomatoes - Susan enjoyed organic produce from early childhood, waking up to the clocking chorus of chickens in the farm that doubled as the vast backyard her ancestral home was built on. The years spent as a product specialist, working with home cooks and chefs, allowed her to share her knowledge of Italian products, focusing on marketing and recipe development.

And just like the organic bounty at her grandfather’s farm, the beauty of the artisanal products Susan represented lied in their simplicity and high quality. “What makes food so good when you're in Italy is that they're just using a few ingredients, but they're the best ingredients,” she remarks.

Susan Julia with family in the olive fields that inspired her skincare line.

One ingredient always stood out - organic extra virgin olive oil. So when she decided to start making bath and body products for herself, she centered her skincare recipes around it. Prized for its antioxidant-rich profile and deeply nourishing properties, the certified EVOO Susan uses in her line is enhanced with a few components carefully chosen for their health benefits and aroma, free of chemical fragrances or preservatives and devoid of distractions. What began as a personal ritual soon blossomed into a full skincare line, now available nationwide but true to its roots: handcrafted, with a high efficacy level, and uncompromisingly pure.

Susan Shares Her Top Five Reasons to Use EVOO-Based Skincare

EVOO Has Stood the Test of Time

Unlike other oils or ingredients that are fads, EVOO is thousands of years old and has proven to impart major health benefits, both as a food ingredient and skin remedy.

Deep, Long Lasting Hydration

High in oleic acid and squalene, it melts into the skin, penetrating the layers of the skin to nourish and lock in moisture rather than simply coating it while reinforcing the skin barrier thanks to omega fatty acids.

Rich in Anti-Aging Antioxidants

Packed with Vitamin E and polyphenols, it protects the skin from the free radical damage it’s exposed to daily.

Anti-Inflammatory

The combination of plant compounds in EVOO reduce inflammation and help support skin repair, making it a gentle yet effective skincare option.

Natural Way to Keep Skin Healthy and Radiant

Extracted from the fruit of the olive tree through a cold-pressed process, EVOO retains its natural nutrients, making it a clean and effective way to care for the skin.

Key Products & What They Do

Key ingredients highlight EVOO’s moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties.

At the heart of the Susan Julia Olive Oil skincare line is the Crema, a deeply nourishing body cream with bergamot and white essential oils, shea and cocoa butters, and the brand’s star ingredient — organic extra virgin olive oil. While most companies use a high percentage of water that dilutes the efficacy of the ingredients. Susan’s formula skips it altogether. The crema melts into the skin, providing lasting hydration and restoring elasticity. Using the crema a few times a week will yield noticeable results but can also be used daily during season transitions into colder months when the skin tends to dry more.

Complementing the crema is the Revitalizing Body Oil which leaves the skin glowing and is quick to apply. “It comes in a little pump and it's small enough that it's TSA approved. This is my moisturizer on the go,” says Susan. It can be used interchangeably with the crema, and is excellent for cuticle care after a manicure and pedicure.

A curated Susan Julia Olive Oil gift set showcasing the brand’s handcrafted skincare and EVOO.

For those who love a little exfoliation, The Hand & Body Polish with organic honey, extends the collection’s approach to a natural glow, removing impurities and creating a clean canvas for moisture to sink in. The Polish also makes a great kitchen companion. Susan likes to keep a jar by the sink. “If I'm having a dinner party and I've been cooking for a long period of time (and hand washing a lot)…I use that and just rinse. And you have this wonderful layer of this oil and the essential oils on your skin. And it feels wonderful and it smells great because all the products have just a very fresh, uplifting scent.”

Susan’s EVOO Soap comes in two variations: unscented and bergamot tea. She developed them inspired by a desire to offer a truly moisturizing bar without common components like coconut oil, which can strip moisture. This formula leaves skin soft and hydrated. “I always travel with it, paired with a sisal pouch—it gives you light exfoliation and doesn’t dry your skin out,” she explains.

The all-natural Man Hands balm is infused with EVOO and sandalwood.

Man Hands was developed after customers noticed their jars emptying quickly—thanks to the men in their lives sneaking some! This thick, nourishing balm is infused with sandalwood essential oil, which is excellent for dry, cracked hands and pigmentation.

Skincare should feel good, work hard, and be made with ingredients you can trust. With her line, Susan offers a refreshing return to simplicity and a beauty philosophy centered on the purity and potency of one of nature’s oldest remedies: extra virgin olive oil. Whether you're looking for deep hydration, gentle cleansing, or daily glow, this collection invites you to simplify your routine without sacrificing results. The collection is available on her website, and you can follow her on Instagram.