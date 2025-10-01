The Alpine Wines of Alto Adige are Fresh and Crisp

The region of Alto Adige , also known as Sudtirol, is located in Italy’s northernmost corner and encompasses a part of the Dolomites, or Italian Alps. Known for its stunning scenery and mix of Italian and Austrian culture, this mountain region is equally famous for wines that are crisp, elegant, and made to shine with food.

If you love white wines, Alto Adige is for you. Their Pinot Grigios are vibrant and layered, full of pear, apple, and a stony minerality. They would pair nicely with light seafood dishes. Sauvignon Blanc is chock full of citrus fruits and alpine herbs and would be perfect with oysters, goat cheese or risotto.

Meanwhile, Pinot Bianco offers a graceful, food-friendly balance: think roast chicken, soups or mild cheeses. We can’t forget Gewürztraminer, which is intensely aromatic and floral with rose petal, lychee, and spice—truly unforgettable. Pairing suggestions involve anything spicy.

Cantina Tramin Gewürztraminer from Alto Adige.

Alto Adige’s red wines are just as inviting. Schiava is the local specialty, and is light-bodied, fruity, and easy to sip—ideal for casual meals. Schiava is perfect for pizza night, antipasti, or charcuterie with speck or other cured meats. Pinot Noir also thrives in this cool climate region, showing bright cherry and raspberry with a silky texture. It is delicious with mushroom pasta, roast salmon, or duck breast. Lagrein, the bold local red, is deep, velvety, and packed with blackberry, cocoa, and spice. This would work for heartier meals, like braised short ribs, lamb stew, or aged cheeses.

Alois Lageder Schiava paired with Gramigna pasta in a sauce of sausage, broccolini, and chili flakes.

The wines of Alto Adige certainly belong on your table because they fit into everyday meals and reflect versatility, as crisp whites lift lighter fare, and reds bring depth to rustic, warming dishes. Alto Adige wines are approachable yet sophisticated, made for food, and full of character.