8 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Brunch Spots in NYC

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and there's still time to find a great brunch reservation in NYC.

If you’re feeling like that came up quickly, you’re not alone — 2024 is flying.

And, if you haven’t yet booked a table for brunch to celebrate, don’t fret. Appetito has you covered with a number of last-minute brunch reservation ideas across New York City that are appropriate for Mother’s Day brunch (or dinner — these choices work well for a later meal, too).

We can’t guarantee these hotspots have tables at time of reading, so we’d recommend heading to Resy or OpenTable immediately, if you’re in a pinch.

Editor’s note: While we focus on Italian food and drink at Appetito, we love trying restaurants featuring all kinds of cuisine.

Rosemary’s Midtown

Inside Rosemary's Midtown. Photo: Daniel Krieger

Recently opened, Rosemary’s Midtown offers farm-to-table Italian cuisine. With similar flair to its sibling locations, the restaurant is bright, airy, and completely charming. Rosemary’s Midtown offers plenty of delicious menu items for brunch - including pasta, panini, and pizza - and even has a bottomless option for those who wish to imbibe as part of their celebration. (And if you’re thinking ahead on what to order, we have a few thoughts).

Reserve on Resy.

The Mary Lane

In the West Village, The Mary Lane is an absolute gem. The New American eatery, which features Chef Mike Price’s “signature market-based fare,” is refined yet casual. Illuminated often by natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, it’s a perfect option for Mother’s Day with menu items including Spring Onion Focaccia, Buttermilk Pancakes and Jonah Crab Benedict catching our attention.

Reserve on Resy.

Little Ruby’s

With locations in SoHo, Murray Hill, East Village and West Village, Little Ruby’s Cafe has plenty of options for everyone on its menu. The aesthetically pleasing Australian cafe has a “Brekkie Time” and an “All Day” menu featuring signature items including its Bronte Burger, plenty of pastas, salads and bowls, alongside brunch selects such as Ricotta Hotcakes.

Reserve on OpenTable (links vary by location).

Rosevale Kitchen

For an option that feels a little more dramatic, we suggest Rosevale Kitchen. The theater district restaurant offers weekend brunch in its Secret Garden, a glass-encased, floral filled patio connected to the restaurant — and it’s honestly dreamy. Brunch seating in the garden area is first-come, first-serve. The restaurant offers plenty of fun brunch classics (omelets, pancakes, you name it), including bottomless sangrias, mimosas and “build-your-own bubbly” drinks.

Reserve on Resy.

L’Avenue at Saks

If your Mother’s Day plans include shopping, you might consider an elegant, elevated brunch at L’Avenue at Saks. L’Avenue, located in Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York City flagship, intends to bring what it dubs a Parisian dining experience to the store. The restaurant is spread across two floors and terrace dining is available as well, giving access to city views - a great option in warmer weather months. With options like Oeufs Bénédicte Florentine and Brioche Perdue Caramel, the menu has our mouths watering.

Reserve on Resy.

Mr Capri

If you are dreaming of taking your mother on a coastal Italian holiday, Mr Capri could be an ideal option for your Mother’s Day brunch. Meant to fuse Alessandro “Ale” Passante and Mario Passante’s mother’s recipes with “upscale interpretations” of regional Italian cuisine, nearly every item we’ve tried here has been delicious. The space is bright and fun - it does give the feeling of being on the Italian coast while dining in the West Village. Plus, Mr Capri is offering a Mother’s Day menu from 12pm to 8pm.

Reserve on Resy.

Gab’s



Another West Village option, Gab’s brunch is mouthwatering — and if you’re looking for a unique, trendy hotspot — this is one for you. The restaurant is colorful, playful and cool, and the food matches the vibe. With emphasis on local, sustainable ingredients, chef Nate Ashton’s brunch menu includes eclectic offerings such as a Buttermilk Biscuit, East Coast Oysters and Trout Roe and Soft Scramble.

Reserve on Resy.

Lincoln Ristorante

Olive oil cake from Lincoln Ristorante. Photo: Courtesy of Lincoln Ristorante

Modern Italian fare-focused restaurant Lincoln Ristorante, located at Lincoln Center, is a beautiful option for Mother’s Day brunch. The dining concept, which features floor-to-ceiling windows and just opened an outdoor terrace, is offering a specific menu for the occasion featuring antipasti, secondi and dolci for $75 that is sure to please.

Reservations on OpenTable.