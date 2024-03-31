Appetito’s Sunday Shop: ClassPass, Oishii, Sabai Thai

Happy Easter to those who observe! And happy Sunday to all.

I’m looking forward to my birthday this week, with my 29th on Monday. And as I look ahead, I’m also reflecting on my twenties so far with a new decade is just one more trip around the sun, which, if I’m being honest, is a little daunting. I’ve learned a lot but am certain I have a lot more to learn still — and am also quite sure I’ll always feel that way.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and so much more. And I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, and work to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Jantzen's beach hoodie sweater.

Wearing: As I mentioned last week, I spent a bit of time at the beach — in Jamaica — and while I was there, I tested out a few new pieces of resort wear, including Jantzen Swimear’s Beach Hoodie Sweater, which can be worn over shorts or jeans. I opted to wear mine, which is a size up, as a bathing suit cover-up. It was just the right balance of comfortable and chic.

Taking care: I’ve been using ClassPass for the past couple weeks and am loving being back in group workout classes, which I really only resumed earlier this year after the pandemic. I also love the flexibility ClassPass provides for users to try different kinds of exercise classes without committing to one membership. So far, I’ve tried Pure Barre and SoulCycle and have really enjoyed both. The platform also provides access to wellness treatments and more, all on the same credit system to book a class or appointment.

Eating: I snacked on Oishii’s The Koyo Berry this week during work. These strawberries, fragrant and practically perfect thanks to Oishii’s farming tactics (its berries are grown vertically, without pesticides and without GMOs) are the perfect mid-morning or afternoon treat. And they’re in-season year round. Oishii’s processes are fascinating and their berries do cost a bit more, but they’re definitely a treat. The Koyo Berry is Oishii’s newest varietal. In 2022, I wrote about Oishii’s then-viral The Omakase Berry for USA TODAY, if you’d like to learn more.

"Dirty" from Dante. Photo: Giada Paoloni

Drinking: Dante’s “Dirty” undoubtedly reigns supreme as my favorite dirty martini in the city. And on a sunny March Saturday at Dante West Village’s corner table with a couple close girlfriends, it tasted even better than usual — plus it was priced at $10 during Dante’s Martini Hour (which runs daily between 3 and 5 p.m.). The drink is made with Reyka, olive oil, olive bitters, Cinzano 1757 Dry and a pinch of salt, and it’s divine. It can be ordered at Dante’s brick-and-mortar locations and purchased in bottled form, as many of Dante’s martinis can, via the restaurant’s website.

Matthew Blake's buzzy book about a woman who can kill in her sleep, Anna O.

Reading: I’m working on picking up reading for pleasure again as a part of my daily life, which feels harder than it should after a day’s worth of reading and writing for work. But one book is making my jump start into this habit a little easier. Matthew Blake’s “Anna O.”, a thriller focused on one woman’s ability to kill — in her sleep — has been un-put-down-able. I’m midway through the book which hit shelves in January and I’m totally hooked.

The dining room at Sabai Thai in Manhattan.



Dining: I can put my finger on what feels like a million and one great restaurants in lower Manhattan and upper Manhattan. But I’m still exploring Midtown’s options (amongst many others in the city) and recently tried Sabai Thai, located at 432 Park Ave South. The restaurant, which was full for a Tuesday when I went, was very solid; I would go back. “Sabai” translates from Thai to “happy” in English per the restaurant’s website, and after a meal shared with a close friend, I definitely felt that way. While there, I enjoyed the Pad Thai, but for me, the appetizer I tried was the standout. Don’t skip the Chicken Satay if you opt to grab a table here in the near future. Cocktails were also delicious!