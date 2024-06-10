Father’s Day Gift Guide for Stylish Dads

Father’s Day is right around the corner. And while there are plenty of ways to celebrate the father figure in your life on June 16 and beyond, we think that this particular day calls for something a little extra special.

So, with that in mind, we’ve curated a list of gifts for dads suited for an array of wants and needs at varying price points.

Happy gifting!

MTN Air Ripstop Short - Men's (Backcountry, $53.40)

MTN Air Ripstop Short.

The limit does not exist when it comes to the number of athletic shorts needed in a wardrobe. And if you’re looking for a gift for an active dad, Backcountry’s MTN Air Ripstop Short is a great option. These shorts, made with nylon, are wind resistant and breathable and they come in three colorways: Bistre, Tillandsia Purple and Black.

The Sixteen (Benriach, $115)

Benriach 16 single malt Scotch whisky.

You can’t go wrong with a nice bottle for Father’s Day gifting and Benriach’s The Sixteen is sophisticated, smart and delicious It’s the perfect choice. At 43% ABV, this Speyside single malt scotch whiskey is 16-years matured and offers notes of stone fruit, wild honey, malt, and oak spice.

Stemless Martini Glasses (Dragon Glassware, $29)

Stemless martini glass from Dragon Glassware.

While we love gifting liquor, we also love gifting drinkware. And for the martini-loving dad, we suggest Dragon Glassware’s Stemless Martini Glasses - a unique option that will elevate any dad’s bartending setup. With double-walled insulation, this set is made for chilling drinks and holds 7 oz. of liquid - just right for cocktails like martinis, scotch, whiskey and more.

Z710 Snap (Zero Restriction, $189)

Zero Restriction Z710 Snap + Draddy Sport Captain Polo

Zero Restriction gives an elevated look to athletic apparel with its Z710 Snap. The pullover, made with an “extremely lightweight mélange knit double pique base” comes in a variety of color combinations from Navy/Rainforest to Blue Indigo/Ozark to Skyway to White - so there’s really an option for everyone. Better yet, it’s machine washable.

Draddy Sport Captain Cool Polo (B. Draddy, $129)

For those who love a golf polo, B. Draddy’s Draddy Sport Captain Cool Polo comes in eight bright colorways - perfect for making a splash on the course, or in the backyard … whatever is preferred really. This shirt is meant to be “extremely” lightweight while not offering any sheerness. It’s slightly textured and offers protection from the sun at UPF 50.

Lined Work Jacket (Madewell, $148)

Lined work jacket by Madewell.

We may be nearing summer, but Madewell’s Lined Work Jacket is a great option this Father’s Day. This piece is the perfect balance of classic yet modern and comes in two shades: Deep Indigo and Seed Khaki. The vintage-inspired jacket, which features a point collar, has many pockets and a waist that’s cinchable. Madewell recommends styling the piece over a hoodie or wearing it zipped.

Open-Stitch Cardigan (Madewell, $128)

Open-stitch cardigan by Madewell.

While it may come as a surprise, Madewell’s Open-Stitch Cardigan is a great option for warmer weather days - and it’s quite stylish. This 100% cotton piece is mesh-knit and has what Madewell calls an “easy-going” fit. It’s perfect for layering on cooler beach nights and can be worn into the cooler months, too.

Offgrid 5 Panel Hat (Turtle Fur, $40)

Offgrid 5 panel hat.

Made with ripstop fabric, Turtle Fur’s Offgrid 5 Panel Hat is fun and functional. Meant to marry “city style” with “outdoor function,” the hat comes in three colorways with unique patterns including Petal Patch, Tip the Scales and Architectural Meditation - all of which are appealing. The hat, made with recycled lightweight fabric even offers a moisture-wicking band should the wearer be embarking on “hot summer adventures.”

Men’s Ooahh Sport Slide Sandal (Oofos, $69.95)

Oofos’ Men’s Ooahh Sport Slide Sandal.

Oofos’ Men’s Ooahh Sport Slide Sandal is what the brand calls an “evolution” of the OOriginal - and it’s a great throw-on or post-workout option for dads (and whoever else may be interested). The shoe, which features “OOfoam” technology is focused on absorption - it absorbs impact at a 37% higher rate than a traditional shoe. The footbed design is meant to limit stress on the wearer’s joints and the foam it’s designed with is meant to limit odor. Plus, these shoes are machine washable.

Bolt Magnetic Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker (Outdoor Tech, $79.95)

Bolt Magnetic's water resistant Bluetooth speaker is perfect for outdoor activities like barbecues.

For the dad who loves his tunes, Outdoor Tech’s Bolt Magnetic Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker is an excellent Father’s Day option. With many of its impressive features listed in its name (yes, this is magnetic and water resistant and bluetooth capable), this is a great piece to have for those who may be golfing, biking, road tripping, boating, camping or hitting the beach this summer.

Men's Merino 200 The North Face x icebreaker Polo (icebreaker, $130)

Men's Merino 200 The North Face x icebreaker Polo

Another athletic polo option is the Men’s Merino 200 The North Face x icebreaker Polo. This option is slightly more subdued than our earlier recommendation coming in Black and Ether (gray) colorways. And this piece is versatile: it’s appropriate for the golf course or to wear to brunch in the city if your dad prefers to sport a more casual look. Better yet, given it’s 100% merino, the shirt can regulate body temperature and is naturally resistant to odors, according to icebreaker.

Vintage Swan | Black & Natural Hat (Huega House, $39)

Vintage Swan hat from Huega House.

Clearly, we love a hat option for gifting. And while our first recommendation was for the more activity-inclined, our second is geared toward the stylish dad - though it remains functional and wearable for plenty of activities. Huega House’s Vintage Swan hat is vintage-inspired and unquestionably cool. This snapback hat is meant to elicit “nostalgia and sophistication” and it delivers. With “Cherish The Little Things” inscribed on the hat’s lining, we think this piece is extra special for a celebration like Father’s Day.

Slate Grey (Scotch & Skins, $32)

Scotch & Skins' Slate Grey golf gloves.

Another for the golf-loving dad, Scotch & Skins’ Slate Grey golf glove offers a “timeless design inspired by the golden age of golf.” Made with Cabretta leather that Scotch & Skins sources from Pittards, these gloves are produced with traditional methods while the company also incorporates newer “stay-soft” technology.

Fig Leaves + White Musk (Offcourt, $55)

Offcourt's fragrances.

Offcourt’s Fig Leaves + White Musk fragrance highlights notes of Italian fig leaves, green figs, bergamot, lime, vetiver and white musk — and it comes at a good price point. This scent is alluring but not overpowering and feels modern and fresh. Better yet, it’s made for an active lifestyle, as are the rest of Offcourt’s offerings. We also love Offcourt’s body spray and exfoliating soap and think the brand’s All The Way Bundle (on sale for $96) would make a great gift, too.