Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Guides

16 Holiday Gifts for the Pasta Lover in Your Life

Here's a pasta-centric holiday gift guide that celebrates one of Italy's most cherished foods in ways beyond the kitchen.

10:00 AM EST on December 12, 2024

T-shirt with the words Amore Baci Pasta on it

As we approach the holidays, the best way to show someone you care is by giving gifts that acknowledge their passions, and here at Appetito, one of ours is and will forever be anything relating to Italian food – more specifically, pasta. With so many shapes and ways to prepare it, how could anyone not be a fan of the carb-heavy cuisine that brings comfort and joy to so many during mealtime?

This season, celebrate the pasta enthusiast in your life with these gifts that can go beyond the kitchen. We must say, the pastabilities are endless…

Note: Prices are subject to change and additional shipping charges may apply. Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.

Pasta necklace

Delicacies, Pasta Obsessed Necklace, $215

Forget wearing your heart on your sleeve. It’s all about wearing your favorite food on your neck with the pasta-shaped necklaces from Delicacies. The yellow gold-plated necklace has four popular shapes: elbow, farfalle, ravioli and penne rigate. With each purchase, 95 meals will be provided to feed the hungry. The site has an assortment of styles and even has a 14k gold option that costs $1,400.

Body by Rigatoni beach towel

Body By Rigatoni, For Italian Summers Only Beach Towel, $48

Although we are several months away from an Italian summer, the Body By Rigatoni towel is a great beach accessory to let everyone see how you got that bikini bod – by not shying away from the carbs!

Di Martino Dolce & Gabanna pasta box

Pasta Di Martino, Dolce & Gabbana Pasta tin, $160

In what may be one of the more scrumptious partnerships, the Dolce & Gabbana pasta tins from Pasta Di Martino not only will be a great accessory for any kitchen, but they also include several pastas to prepare.

Pasta shaped candles

Uncommon Goods, Pasta Candle Collection, $20

Despite looking like an oversized elbow macaroni or farfalle, these candles from Anna Hurpy and Tatiana Telle do not smell like marinara or carbonara, but do feature a refreshing scent of jasmine, neroli and orange blossom. Crafted from 100% soy wax, the only thing you need to pay attention to is how hungry you will be by looking at them.

Black pasta t-shirt

James Kennedy, Pasta Tee, $33.30

The DJ and Vanderpump Rules star had one of the more iconic lines on the Bravo show when he said, “It’s not about the pasta.” While we definitely disagree because it is always about the pasta, James made up for it with this spin on a Prada-inspired t-shirt.

Painting of a woman with spaghetti dress

Society6, Edible Ensembles Pasta Canvas Print, starting at $75

Gretchen Roehrs created the most playful artwork with noodles that would look chic on any wall. Buy several from the collection for a pasta gallery wall guests will feast their eyes on.

Stanley Tucci Cookbook

Stanley Tucci: The Tucci Cookbook, $39.95

Actor Stanley Tucci showed us the heart and soul of Italy through different kitchens across the country in his food and travel show Finding Italy. In 2012, he shared his family recipes in his cookbook, Stanley Tucci: The Tucci Cookbook that is quite the page turner…You won’t want to stop making the 200 dishes! For more Tucci, check out his latest book, the memoir What I Ate in One Year (and Related Thoughts).

pocketbook with pasta shapes on a black background

Rachel Antonoff, Amalfi Puffer Bag, $139

Mamma mia! This puffer tote from Rachel Antonoff, using an original print from Charlotte Minnett, is great for those pasta runs or overnight stays.

All I care about is pasta mug

Look Human, Pasta Mug, $14.99

Gift the pasta lover in your life a mug that says what he/she is always thinking. The mug comes in two sizes (11 oz. and 15 oz.) and is the perfect way to kickstart the day when eating pasta isn’t really an option.

T-shirt with the words Amore Baci Pasta on it

Sezane, Amore, Baci, Pasta T-Shirt, $60

Love, Kiss, Pasta – three of our favorite Italian words on one t-shirt. The Sezane tee comes in purple or gray as well as in a green sweatshirt. Any are optimal choices for cooking or lounging.

Monte's Pasta bundle

Macari x Monte’s Fine Foods Pasta Bundle, $75  

Monte’s Fine Foods collaborated with Macari Wines and Marcelli Olive Oil to create the most wonderful gift of the season. This bundle includes Macari Merlot 2021, Monte’s sauce and bronze-cut rotolini pasta, and Marcelli Olio Fresco from the Ursini family in Abruzzo.

Woman's pasta pajamas

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, Pasta La Vista PJ Set, on sale for $78.40

Sweet dreams just got a bit more savory with the perfect pajama set from Chrissy Teigen. Light, airy, and stretchy, these will be great when going to sleep with a full belly.

Kids pasta pajamas

Coconut Pops, The Madison in Pasta, $32

The kids deserve cozy, deliciously soft jammies as well. The Coconut Pops matching top and bottom are made from bamboo and range in size from 12-18 months to 5T. And as they are dozing off, they can name the pasta shapes labeled on them instead of counting sheep.

Rubirosa pasta tin

Rubirosa, Pasta Sampler, $48.99

The popcorn tin just got the ultimate revamp with this Rubirosa pasta sampler. The New York City restaurant famed for its tie-dye pizzas has expanded to at-home products for purchase, and this one takes the cake. Three shapes (lumache, casarecce and trottole), one pound each, endless recipes to be made.

Nik Bentel Pasta Clutch

Nikola Bentel Studio, Spaghetti Clutch, $190

Spaghetti lovers, rejoice! This is the best purse to twirl around during an evening out. At first glance, it looks like the iconic DeCecco box, but it is Nik Bentel’s creative take that will turn heads.

green socks with pasta shapes on them

The London Sock Exchange, The Pasta, $16

There will only be happy feet when wearing these pasta-themed socks from The London Sock Exchange. Everyone who spots them will be boiling over with jealousy.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Guides

Italian Drinking Gift Guide: My Personal Favorites

The world of Italian spirits, wine, and beer keeps expanding, and our co-founder and managing editor has recommendations on top drinks to try.

December 13, 2024
Recipes

Struffoli: How to Make Gluten-Free Italian Honey Balls

A sticky and satisfying Neapolitan holiday treat can taste just as sweet when made with gluten-free flour.

December 12, 2024
Gift Guide

The 2024 Gran Caffè L’Aquila Italian Market Holiday Gift Guide 

10 gifts for the Italophile in your life from Gran Caffè L'Aquila Italian Market in Philadelphia, and yes, they ship nationwide!

December 11, 2024
See all posts