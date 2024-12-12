16 Holiday Gifts for the Pasta Lover in Your Life

As we approach the holidays, the best way to show someone you care is by giving gifts that acknowledge their passions, and here at Appetito, one of ours is and will forever be anything relating to Italian food – more specifically, pasta. With so many shapes and ways to prepare it, how could anyone not be a fan of the carb-heavy cuisine that brings comfort and joy to so many during mealtime?

This season, celebrate the pasta enthusiast in your life with these gifts that can go beyond the kitchen. We must say, the pastabilities are endless…

Note: Prices are subject to change and additional shipping charges may apply. Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.

Delicacies, Pasta Obsessed Necklace, $215

Forget wearing your heart on your sleeve. It’s all about wearing your favorite food on your neck with the pasta-shaped necklaces from Delicacies. The yellow gold-plated necklace has four popular shapes: elbow, farfalle, ravioli and penne rigate. With each purchase, 95 meals will be provided to feed the hungry. The site has an assortment of styles and even has a 14k gold option that costs $1,400.

Body By Rigatoni, For Italian Summers Only Beach Towel, $48

Although we are several months away from an Italian summer, the Body By Rigatoni towel is a great beach accessory to let everyone see how you got that bikini bod – by not shying away from the carbs!

Pasta Di Martino, Dolce & Gabbana Pasta tin, $160

In what may be one of the more scrumptious partnerships, the Dolce & Gabbana pasta tins from Pasta Di Martino not only will be a great accessory for any kitchen, but they also include several pastas to prepare.

Uncommon Goods, Pasta Candle Collection, $20

Despite looking like an oversized elbow macaroni or farfalle, these candles from Anna Hurpy and Tatiana Telle do not smell like marinara or carbonara, but do feature a refreshing scent of jasmine, neroli and orange blossom. Crafted from 100% soy wax, the only thing you need to pay attention to is how hungry you will be by looking at them.

James Kennedy, Pasta Tee, $33.30

The DJ and Vanderpump Rules star had one of the more iconic lines on the Bravo show when he said, “It’s not about the pasta.” While we definitely disagree because it is always about the pasta, James made up for it with this spin on a Prada-inspired t-shirt.

Society6, Edible Ensembles Pasta Canvas Print, starting at $75

Gretchen Roehrs created the most playful artwork with noodles that would look chic on any wall. Buy several from the collection for a pasta gallery wall guests will feast their eyes on.

Stanley Tucci: The Tucci Cookbook, $39.95

Actor Stanley Tucci showed us the heart and soul of Italy through different kitchens across the country in his food and travel show Finding Italy. In 2012, he shared his family recipes in his cookbook, Stanley Tucci: The Tucci Cookbook that is quite the page turner…You won’t want to stop making the 200 dishes! For more Tucci, check out his latest book, the memoir What I Ate in One Year (and Related Thoughts).

Rachel Antonoff, Amalfi Puffer Bag, $139

Mamma mia! This puffer tote from Rachel Antonoff, using an original print from Charlotte Minnett, is great for those pasta runs or overnight stays.

Look Human, Pasta Mug, $14.99

Gift the pasta lover in your life a mug that says what he/she is always thinking. The mug comes in two sizes (11 oz. and 15 oz.) and is the perfect way to kickstart the day when eating pasta isn’t really an option.

Sezane, Amore, Baci, Pasta T-Shirt, $6 0

Love, Kiss, Pasta – three of our favorite Italian words on one t-shirt. The Sezane tee comes in purple or gray as well as in a green sweatshirt. Any are optimal choices for cooking or lounging.

Macari x Monte’s Fine Foods Pasta Bundle, $75

Monte’s Fine Foods collaborated with Macari Wines and Marcelli Olive Oil to create the most wonderful gift of the season. This bundle includes Macari Merlot 2021, Monte’s sauce and bronze-cut rotolini pasta, and Marcelli Olio Fresco from the Ursini family in Abruzzo.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, Pasta La Vista PJ Set, on sale for $78.40

Sweet dreams just got a bit more savory with the perfect pajama set from Chrissy Teigen. Light, airy, and stretchy, these will be great when going to sleep with a full belly.

Coconut Pops, The Madison in Pasta, $32

The kids deserve cozy, deliciously soft jammies as well. The Coconut Pops matching top and bottom are made from bamboo and range in size from 12-18 months to 5T. And as they are dozing off, they can name the pasta shapes labeled on them instead of counting sheep.

Rubirosa, Pasta Sampler, $48.99

The popcorn tin just got the ultimate revamp with this Rubirosa pasta sampler. The New York City restaurant famed for its tie-dye pizzas has expanded to at-home products for purchase, and this one takes the cake. Three shapes (lumache, casarecce and trottole), one pound each, endless recipes to be made.

Nikola Bentel Studio, Spaghetti Clutch, $190

Spaghetti lovers, rejoice! This is the best purse to twirl around during an evening out. At first glance, it looks like the iconic DeCecco box, but it is Nik Bentel’s creative take that will turn heads.

The London Sock Exchange, The Pasta, $16

There will only be happy feet when wearing these pasta-themed socks from The London Sock Exchange. Everyone who spots them will be boiling over with jealousy.