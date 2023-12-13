Gifts For Hosts: Appetito Gift Guide

The holiday season is well underway. And we’re loving it. Holiday parties, holiday cooking, reservations at decked-out restaurants — this time of year is an absolute treat.

Seasonal events tend to come with a host, so, as you decide what side dish to bring or what outfit to wear, you may want to consider what to bring for that special someone who has taken the time and effort to throw a night you may never forget.

As we continue to gather for cheer-filled soirées, Appetito is here to help as you decide what to add to your shopping list. We’ve created a series of guides for gifting — and while we’re food-obsessed, we have taken this assignment a little further. After all, we know our culinary-focused readers love a night out as much as a night in.

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

Here’s what to purchase for the host:

Sicily Ceramic Serving Bowl, Green (Williams Sonoma): $79.95

The Sicily Ceramic Serving Bowl in Green from Williams Sonoma is as pretty as it is useful - and we think it’s suited for serving all year round. Twelve and a half inches in diameter, the bowl can hold up to 61 oz making it great for salads, pastas and much more. This is a great option for those who love to host.

Medium Acacia Cheese Boards (Lynn & Liana Designs): $89.95

Another option for those who would have a party every day if they could is the Medium Acacia Cheese Boards from Lynn & Liana Designs. These pieces, perfect for a cheese assortment - or whatever one might please - are made with acacia wood and an eco-friendly resin and are uniquely beautiful.

Champagne Girl Cocktail Napkins (Chefanie): $48

Every cocktail party host needs cocktail napkins, right? Right. We have the perfect option that’s holiday friendly but also appropriate for year-round use. Chefanie’s Champagne Girl Cocktail Napkins, which are delicately embroidered complete with stitched-on pearls, scream “party time!” - but, like, in the most elegant way. They’re over-the-top cute and classy and a must-add to any host’s bar cart.

Orvieto Red Rooster: Rooster of Fortune Pitcher (Deruta of Italy): $98

This statement-piece 1-liter ceramic pitcher is handmade and hand-painted in Deruta, Italy, and it comes with quite a story. The legend behind the Rooster of Furtune is that Giuliano dei Medici (1516) was saved from as assassination attempt when local roosters awakened him with their crowing. As a result, the rooster image is used to convey good wishes for prosperity and well-being. Deruta of Italy is offering Appetito readers a 15% discount on any purchases, including the Orvieto Red Rooster. Just add APPETITO15 at checkout.

Martini Blanket (Chefanie): $150

We can’t get enough of Chefanie’s homewares as host gifts. The Martini Blanket is our next pick for hosts who have a comfortable living space that doubles as a party area (think studio or one bedroom apartment residents - and beyond). This throw is unique and has a luxe look, it’s perfect for the party-thrower’s couch.

Buon Natale Panettone, Biscotti, Blue Christmas Serving Plates (Lo Bello Imports): $85

We love Lo Bello Imports’ holiday selection. In particular, we think the Buon Natale Panettone is a special choice, perfect for a Christmas-loving host. The items sold by Lo Bello Imports currently have been painted and crafted by a family-owned company of artists who operate by hand in Italy’s Veneto region.

Amaretti Cookies In Vintage Tin (Giadzy by Chiostro di Saronno): $30

Who wouldn’t love a sweet treat after spending all day prepping and all night playing host? Meant to be consumed at any time, but perfect for that post-party pre-cleanup lull, Amaretti Cookies In Vintage Tin are a great option to bestow upon your host. The cookies, which are crisp and almond-scented, are a traditional Italian option and come in a tin that’s aesthetically pleasing enough to sit out in the kitchen year round.

Apricot and Salted Caramel Panettone (Olivieri 1882): $75

Another one for lovers of Italian treats. Olivieri’s Apricot and Salted Caramel Panettone is one of the brand’s best-sellers and it’s a treat that doubles as a good host gift. Olivieri is currently headed up by Nicola Olivieri, a sixth-generation baker who uses a recipe that’s well over a century old to create the traditional Italian holiday bread. Olivieri 1882’s panettone will arrive freshly baked and arrive if shipped in 48 hours within the United States, making them an easy last-minute option, plus they come beautifully packaged so there’s no need for wrapping.

Guzzini Le Murrine Large Bowl (Sabavi Home): $56

Guzzini’s Le Murrine Large Bowl collection offers gifts with colorful options and sleek Italian design. Even better, the bowls are made from a high-quality plastic that makes them practically indestructible, though they resemble Venetian Murano glassware. The bowls are 9.75” in diameter, making them a useful addition to your recipient’s serving repertoire, though they’re so attractive, they’re also ideal as a simple display piece.

Rafaellesco Bell Cup Candle (Deruta of Italy): $98

Available in eight Italian-themed scents such as Milan Vanilla and Sicily Orange, or unscented, this candle comes in a hand-painted ceramic 12-ounce tumbler cup that can be reused after the candle is burned. Deruta of Italy is offering Appetito readers a 15% discount on any purchases, including the Rafaellesco Bell Cup Candle. Just add APPETITO15 at checkout.