When Risotto Met Shrimp & Grits in the South Carolina Lowcountry

This coastal South Carolina twist on risotto marries northern Italian tradition with Lowcountry innovation.

9:00 AM EDT on July 15, 2025

If risotto and shrimp & grits had a love child, this would be it. This shrimp risotto is a true fusion of northern Italy and the South Carolina Lowcountry, where rich culinary traditions meet fresh coastal flavors.

Instead of traditional Arborio rice, I use rice grits grown right here along the banks of South Carolina waters. These coarsely ground bits of broken rice soak up flavor just like classic risotto, but with a southern soul.

It all starts with fresh local shrimp, peeled and deveined, with the shells simmered into a rich shrimp stock. That deep seafood flavor gives the risotto a backbone that’s both luxurious and comforting.

A splash of white wine, a generous handful of grated Pecorino, and a finishing sprinkle of fresh parsley bring brightness and balance to every bite.

This is a dish that feels both elegant and homey, perfect for a dinner party or a quiet night with a glass of crisp white wine. It’s about honoring ingredients, respecting traditions, and letting the Lowcountry shine.

Recipe by Lowcountry Bella
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

45

minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp. 3 unsalted butter, divided

  • 1 tbsp. 1 olive oil

  • 1 lb. 1 medium wild American shrimp, peeled and deveined

  • Coarse kosher salt, to taste

  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 finely chopped shallot

  • 2 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 cup 1 White House Farms Rice Grits

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 red pepper flakes

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 dry white wine

  • 4 1/2 cups 4 1/2 shrimp stock (see my recipe), fish or veggie stock

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 grated parmesan cheese, more for serving

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 chopped fresh Italian parsley for garnish

Directions

  • Gently heat the broth in a medium pot over low heat (keep warm).
  • Season shrimp with salt and pepper.
  • In a large heavy-duty pot, melt 1 tbsp butter and oil together over medium heat.
  • When butter is foamy, add shrimp and gently sauté, turning once, until just cooked through (about 2-3 minutes).
  • Transfer to a plate and reserve.
  • Add remaining 2 tbsp butter to the same pot and increase heat to medium high.
  • When the butter is melted, add shallots and garlic and cook 1 minute longer.
  • Stir in the red pepper flakes and rice.
  • Stir for 1-2 minutes to toast the grains.
  • Add the wine and simmer until absorbed.
  • Reduce heat to medium-low and begin to ladle the warm broth into the rice, about a half-cup at a time, simmering until the liquid is almost completely absorbed before you add more.
  • Continue adding more broth to the rice, stirring constantly at a gentle simmer, until all the broth is absorbed and the rice is very creamy and tender (about 30 minutes).
  • When the rice is tender, gently fold in the Parmesan and reserved shrimp.
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Garnish with additional Parmesan (if desired) and fresh parsley. 

