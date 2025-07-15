When Risotto Met Shrimp & Grits in the South Carolina Lowcountry

If risotto and shrimp & grits had a love child, this would be it. This shrimp risotto is a true fusion of northern Italy and the South Carolina Lowcountry, where rich culinary traditions meet fresh coastal flavors.

Instead of traditional Arborio rice, I use rice grits grown right here along the banks of South Carolina waters. These coarsely ground bits of broken rice soak up flavor just like classic risotto, but with a southern soul.

It all starts with fresh local shrimp, peeled and deveined, with the shells simmered into a rich shrimp stock. That deep seafood flavor gives the risotto a backbone that’s both luxurious and comforting.

A splash of white wine, a generous handful of grated Pecorino, and a finishing sprinkle of fresh parsley bring brightness and balance to every bite.

This is a dish that feels both elegant and homey, perfect for a dinner party or a quiet night with a glass of crisp white wine. It’s about honoring ingredients, respecting traditions, and letting the Lowcountry shine.