Sunday Shop: Fall 2025 Wedding Guest Dresses I Can’t Stop Thinking About

Wedding season continues: I have two more this month before wrapping up for the year. As I started looking into what I might wear earlier this summer, I pulled together and tested a number of options for you to consider as well. The below list of recommendations includes dresses varying in level of formality, style, and color.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Maria Gown

In Rosewood Blotted Floral, this option from Hutch is unique, fun, and colorful, with shades that are perfect for fall with a little bit of a pop. The dress is strapless and maxi length with a drop waist made in shantung. It’s one I imagine will turn heads—in the best way.

Onetta Black Mesh Column Maxi Dress

There’s nothing I love more than wearing black to a formal affair. And Lulus’ Onetta Black Mesh Column Maxi dress offers glamor with a little edge thanks to the mesh detail. It’s comfortable, flattering, and fun. Better yet, it’s marked down right now to $59 from $99 (we love a deal).

Editor's note: The author also works with Lulus in a content creation capacity.

Collection Asymmetrical Cowlneck Dress in Spot-Print Chiffon

Airy and gorgeous, this chiffon option from J.Crew is floor-length and wedding-appropriate. The asymmetrical style features a draped cowl neck. It’s available in Black Multi and August Peridot colorways. I love the Black Multi for fall—and, it’s one you can wear on repeat, dressed up for a formal affair or down for a night on the town. Right now, the dress is 40% off with code “SHOPFALL.”

Crepe Twist-Shoulder Dress

Banana Republic’s Crepe Twist-Shoulder Dress is another that is likely to become a closet classic and is wedding appropriate. For a cocktail or semi-formal wedding, this dress, which is 90s-inspired, would be a great option.

BHLDN Miley Strapless Drop-Waist High-Shine Satin Maxi Dress

Anthropologie’s BHLDN Miley Strapless Drop-Waist High-Shine Satin Maxi Dress is ageless, timeless and perfect for a formal or black-tie wedding. Exquisitely made, the dress is available in Black and Olive Green. It features a strapless neckline, a full skirt, drop waist and offers a subtle shine effect.

Luna Dress

Available in Navy Vintage Upholstery Floral and Navy, Hutch’s Luna Dress offers a stunning silhouette that would be perfect for a black-tie dress code. With a scoop neckline, the style is sleeveless with a drop waist and multiple tiers. Crafted from shantung, both colorways are beautiful. The Navy is deep and perfect for autumn and the Navy Vintage Upholstery Floral offers a similar appeal with an added, impression-making yet not overwhelming print.

