Sunday Shop: Warby Parker, Hume Supernatural, Ranavat
Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
Osteria Mozza Lanai Opens at Four Seasons
Nancy Silverton’s Osteria Mozza opens its first Hawaiian location at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, offering an elegant blend of Italian tradition and island flavor.
Phil Rosenthal on Food, Family, and Feeling Lucky
The creator of Everybody Loves Raymond talks about food as love, the joy of family meals, and his latest cookbook, Phil’s Favorites.
Lioni
Babbo Returns with Familiar Faces and Fresh Energy
Stephen Starr reopens Babbo in Greenwich Village as chef Mark Ladner steps back into the kitchen with a confident new menu.
Easy Tuscan Soup with White Beans and Romano Cheese
Mama Mancini’s co-founder Daniel Mancini shares his take on a simple Tuscan soup inspired by his travels, rich with white beans, greens, and a savory touch of Romano cheese.
Altamura Trattoria Opens in Doral, Florida
Acclaimed husband-and-wife chefs Massimo and Elisabetta Tundo open Altamura Trattoria in Miami’s Doral neighborhood, blending Northern and Southern Italian traditions.
A Peek Inside Italy’s Most Beautiful Village – Stories from Soave
In Soave, the rhythm of vineyard life meets centuries of winemaking tradition. From hilltop castles to Garganega tastings, this Veneto village lives beautifully, one glass at a time.