Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Warby Parker, Hume Supernatural, Ranavat 

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

7:11 PM EST on November 9, 2025

While I’ve been leaning into themed Sunday Shops lately, I thought I’d go with something a little more randomized this week. Below, I’ll share some recent loves. 

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Carson

I visited Warby Parker last week for an eye exam. I needed glasses. I ordered the Carson in Cinnamon Tortoise with my new prescription and. So far, I’ve been pleased with the look of the glasses, how comfortable they are to wear and, of course, I am having an easier time reading, which is a huge plus.

Fortifying Hair Serum

I’ve had Ranavat’s Fortifying Hair Serum on my bathroom shelf for several months but only recently started using it regularly. The pre-shampoo Ayurevdic oil is meant to nourish one’s scalp and is meant to strengthen the user’s hair. It’s made with amla and steam-distilled jasmine oil. It not only smells amazing but I’ve noticed my hair feeling luscious and sleek post-wash after wearing it overnight before my shower. I’ve also used a smaller amount for styling purposes. 

Dry Body Oil Mist - Vanilla Daze

I know I’ve mentioned Hume Supernatural’s Dry Body Oil Mist here before but it’s worth a second reference as we get into the colder months. I have been using the body oil in Vanilla Daze daily post-shower and it makes my skin feel soft and hydrated. The scent is insane—the description characterizes the “airy crème, caffè latte, with hints of sheer sandalwood and black pepper” combination “intoxicating” and I'd have to say that description is spot-on. 

The Body Wash | Multi-Oil - Cyprès-Citronné

I’ve long loved Nécessaire’s body washes. Recently, I tried a new scent, Cyprès-Citronné, and am loving it. The soap provides a good lather and includes niacinamide, plant oils, glycerin and gentle plant surfactants for a clean feel that is also nourishing. The scent is divine, delicate yet revitalizing.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.

