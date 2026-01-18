Sunday Shop: 6 Products I Use On Repeat

To me, January feels like a time to prioritize positive habits.

With that in mind, I’m sharing a short list of products I've used on repeat over the years in my daily routine.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

InnBeauty Extreme Cream

InnBeauty Project’s Extreme Cream, a firming and lifting moisturizer, has been one of my most-used skincare products in the last few years. It works to firm and smooth skin—which becomes visible after consistent use (of course, I’m not a skincare expert, but that's been my experience). It’s luxe, effective and one of the skincare products I frequently restock.

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

I started using the Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush last summer and I have no plans to return to my former teeth cleaning habits. It’s lightweight, travel-friendly and has my mouth feeling fresh with each brushing session. I prefer this option over all past manual and electric toothbrushes I've used in the past, too.

Hume Supernatural Dry Body Oil Mist

I have shared Hume Supernatural’s Dry Body Oil Mist more than once here but it’s worth yet another mention. During the winter, I use the Vanilla Daze after every shower. It’s kept my skin feeling hydrated, soft and the scent is heavenly.

Hydrating Biocellulose Face Mask

The Hydrating Biocellulose Face Mask is my most consistent purchase from Trader Joe’s. When I visit the store each week I usually pick one up—or a handful. My skin feels hydrated and fresh after each use. And the price can’t be beat.

Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

I mix up which fragrances I use fairly frequently. But one stands above the rest. My go-to scent, Miss Dior Eau de Parfum, is one I’ve worn on repeat for years. I have received a surprising number of compliments while wearing the fragrance and it will be my personal favorite for years to come. The perfume goes a long way—a bottle lasts me for more than a year.

Recess Mood

On weeknights at home, I often pick up a Recess Mood in Peach Ginger. The sparkling water drink is infused with adaptogens and magnesium. It’s brewed with ginger and dried peaches and it’s my favorite sip to unwind with.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.