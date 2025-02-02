Sunday Shop: AMO Denim, Nécessaire, Crane Club

Is it just me or does January always feel like it drags on? Maybe I’m just having winter blues. Regardless, February is here and that means one of my favorite seasons is right around the corner. Yes, I am talking about the Hallmark holiday that is Valentine’s Day—and "Galentine’s Day." But more to come on that. For now, Sunday Shop.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

New denim groove: I recently received a pair of jeans from AMO Denim and I am deeply obsessed. Like, I haven’t been this excited about a pair of pants since maybe the first time I tried on a pair of high-waisted jeans for the first time in college (was not a fan of the low-rise era that characterized my teenage years). The Billie Leopard epitomizes cool. With a relaxed fit and a faded leopard pattern, the jeans provide a chic edge without trying too hard. I immediately packed them up for a girls’ weekend trip and have a feeling that the Billie will be a main character in the plotline of my spring 2025 wardrobe.

Winter hydration part two: I mentioned Typology’s latest last week in reference to keeping my lips hydrated. But this week, I want to talk about keeping my skin hydrated with Nécessaire’s The Body Lotion 450 ml | Multi-Peptide | Olibanum. I use the brand’s Olibanum body wash, too, and the lotion takes my self-care routine to the next level. The scent is actually addicting and my skin is left feeling soft and fresh.

Caffeine PSA: Brooklyn-founded coffee chain Blank Street opened its largest location yet at the end of last year with the grand opening in January. The new shop in Boerum Hill spans 1,700 square feet and includes seating options—which aren’t always found at Blank Street locations. I’m a fan of Blank Street and frequent a location near my apartment as part of the brand’s Regulars program and plan to stop in the next time I’m in the Boerum Hill neighborhood.

This season’s It-Girl dine: Crane Club was all over my feed before I visited in January. It’s always interesting to see whether hype matches personal experience. Here’s my take: The latest Tao Group Hospitality concept is nothing short of excellent. It’s the perfect restaurant to book for a special-occasion dine, melding timeless glamor with seasonal, wood-fired cooking. Crane Club, characterized by wine and cream interiors in a space with lofty ceilings and gorgeous arches, is headed up by Chef Melissa Rodriguez, who has been awarded two Michelin stars. The price point—which is high—matches the quality of the menu. There wasn’t a bite I tried that I didn’t find exceptional. The cocktails were delicious and inventive. The restaurant’s dinner menu starts with raw-bar options, including stunning seafood tower offerings, and moves into appetizers, pastas, meats, seafood, and vegetables. Then, guests are presented with a hand-written dessert menu that makes it difficult to choose. Overall menu standouts from my first dining experience at Crane Club include “The Sky High Tower,” the Tortellini (which can be made gluten-free), and the Whole Dover Sole.