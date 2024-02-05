Wine, Biscotti, and Salami: An Italian Valentine’s Gift Guide

Celebrate your spouse, fiancée, or mamma mia

With some treats that are molto bene

Because there’s no better way to spend an Italian Valentine’s

Than with salami, oil, and penne

Yes, a Valentine gift of Italian food

It’s fit for any appetito

With a guarantee that once they’re given

You’ll have your amore crooning “O Sole Mio”

Now that I've gotten the amateur, Italian-product loving poet out of me, I wanted to suggest some actual gifts to share with your Italian-product loving amore this Valentine's Day.

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

Urbani Truffles Beginner Bundle

The Urbani Truffles Beginner Bundle.

That’s amore: What’s more decadent than truffles? Founded by the eponymous Constantine Urbani in 1852, this is a man who had great taste and wanted to spread that passion for delectable truffles far and wide. Consider it his Valentine to the world.

Buon appetito: Whether your amore is a truffle fanatic or is new to its wonderful musky world, the beginner bundle is the perfect starter pack: from pasta sauce to oil, and a salt so addictive you’ll be putting it on literally everything.

Beginner Bundle – Urbani Truffles

Nicola’s Marketplace Biscotti

Chocolate Hazelnut Biscotti from Nicola's Marketplace.

That’s amore: While Nicola’s Marketplace is only a few years old (it opened for business in 2021), founder Chef Nicola brings years of culinary experience (including studies in Parma at Italy’s Italian Culinary Academy) to his delightful cibo creations where he’s perfected the art of pasta making. It’s a passion worthy of the holiday.

Buon appetito: While all of Chef’s creations are magnifico, Nicola’s biscotti are unique: soft and sweet, just like any Valentine should be.

Gifts from Nicola's Marketplace

Eataly’s Venchi Valentine’s Day Gift Box with Assorted Chocolates

Venchi Valentine's Gift Box available at Eataly.

That’s amore: Who doesn’t love Eataly, the ever-growing chain of Italian super-stores with locations everywhere from New York, Las Vegas, and even Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, to name a few. To celebrate the holiday, their range of Valentine’s-themed treats are just as expansive.

Buon appetito: While there’s a lot to choose from, Eataly’s longtime partner (and iconic Italian chocolatiers) Venchi, boxed up an iconic array of sweet bites in the form of their Valentine’s gift box (which contains milk and dark, BaciodiDama pralines and even Cannolo chocolates.)

Eataly Venchi Valentine's Day gift box

Amante 1530

Amante 1530 is a new amaro brand that originated at Sting and Trudie Styler's Il Palagio villa in Tuscany.

That’s amore: It was over dinner one night when a group of passionate friends, including the pop star Sting, discussed their love of amaros and decided to create one. Enter: Amante 1530, a light and effervescent libation that can give Aperol a run for its de niro.

Buon appetito: Its Italian pedigree is apparent from the first sip, considering the low ABV amaro is produced in Rome using ingredients found around the region.

Amante 1530 Shop

Fra’ Mani Salami Trio

Fra' Mani, the U.S. charcuterie brand, won 5 awards and a Best in Class at the 2023 World Charcuterie Awards in London.

That’s amore: Katz’s longtime slogan may be “Send a salami to your boy in the army.” But as Pat Benatar sang, "Love is a battlefield," so it stands to reason that the Italian staple from Fra’Mani is apt for Valentine’s as well.

Buon appetito: Made from small pig farms in Italy, the company took home five medals last year at the World Charcuterie Awards. And yes, that’s a thing.

Salami Trio – Fra' Mani

Partanna Mission Spicy Oil

Spicy Chili Oil from Partanna in collaboration with Mission Chinese Food.

That’s amore: Hailing from Sicily, Partanna is a generations-old, family-owned olive oil brand has been a mighty stalwart when it comes to that golden liquid.

Buon appetito: When your pasta or pizza needs a kick, one of the company’s most unique offerings is this spicy oil, made in collaboration with chef Danny Bowien of (now defunct) Mission Chinese Food.

Best Sicily Shop

Tralcetto Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

Tralcetto Montepulciano d'Abruzzo.

That’s amore: When you clink glasses to say salute, they might as well be filled with a premier wine. Hailing from Abruzzo, you can’t do much better than Tralcetto, a winery that produces big flavor, which is ironic since the name roughly translates to “small stem.”

Buon appetito: Whether you're sipping on their Montepulciano or Pinot Grigio, you can’t go wrong. Added bonus, its customized bottle, tied and befitted with a trademark Italian twig.

Zaccagnini Il Vino Dal Tralcetto Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 2020 | Wine.com

Donnafugata Passito di Pantelleria DOC

That’s amore: At the end of a long Valentine’s Day meal, one has to share some dessert. Pop a bottle of Sicily’s Donnafugata dessert wine, a family-owned operation for over 40 years with vineyards in Contessa Entellina, Pantelleria, Vittoria, Etna, and Marsala.

Buon appetito: Forget flowers: the taste of the winery’s Ben Ryé offers a sweet bouquet of flavors.

Donnafugata Dessert Wine | Wine.com

On behalf of Appetito magazine, I offer you a warm and delicious Valentine's Day!