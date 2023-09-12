Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
wine.com
News

U.S. Brand Fra’Mani Wins 5 Medals at the World Charcuterie Awards

The inaugural World Charcuterie Awards announced the winner of its top prizes yesterday in London, and Fra’Mani was among the top winners.

4:06 PM EDT on September 12, 2023

Charcuterie and pickle board

Fra’ Mani, the U.S. charcuterie brand, won 5 awards and a Best in Class at the 2023 World Charcuterie Awards in London.

The winners of the first-ever World Charcuterie Awards were announced yesterday in London, England, at the Specialty & Fine Food Fair. The new competition included 400 products submitted from producers in 17 countries, with a panel of 40-plus expert judges naming the top overall prize to Spanish producer JOVIRA, S.A. for its Jamon De Bellota 100% Iberico.

The judges selected 17 gold, 52 silver, and 54 bronze medals from 12 countries, including 11 products from Italy and seven from the United States. Fra’ Mani, the Berkeley, CA company known for its salumi, took home five top awards, including a Gold Medal for its Toscano salame — which also earned Best in Class for Salami — and bronze medals for its salametto piccante, Calabrese, Nostrano, and Spicy Capicollo.

toscano salame
Fra' Mani Toscano won a gold medal and a Best in Class at the 2023 World Charcuterie Awards.

Another U.S. brand, Duluth, MN’s Northern Waters Smokehaus, earned a silver medal for its salamini, and bronze for pepperoni. Italy, with six brands winning a total of 11 medals, and Spain, also with 11 winners from six brands, were the top vote-getters from the European mainland. England, which of course hosted the competition, dominated with 68 award winners.

According to the WCA, products were judged on taste, length of flavor, mouthfeel, appearance, tradition, and innovation. The eight classes in the judging process included air-dried and cooked hams, salamis, and bacon, made from meat, game, or poultry.

Fra’ Mani, which Appetito previously covered for their clever nationwide mortadella sandwich contest, was launched in 2006 by chef and cookbook author Paul Bertolli. The gold-winning Toscano is currently out of stock on the company’s website, but is described as being “inspired by Tuscan tradition” and  “made with lean cuts of pork and a touch of pearly white fat for a unique taste and texture. It’s seasoned with red wine, black pepper, garlic, and sea salt.” Select bronze-winning salumi from Fra’ Mani is currently available on their site.

For all the winners and more information, check out the World Charcuterie Awards website.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

How Travel and Exploration Inspired Chef Jody Williams

The celebrated chef of many West Village hot spots shares the five dishes that inspired her career.

Jody Williams
September 12, 2023
Features

Finding the Classic Restaurants in Florence

Our contributor shares her favorite classic restaurants in Florence that never get old.

September 12, 2023
Today's stories are presented by
wine.com

Wine.com

This is where the bold buy wine.
Learn More
wine.com
News

Pasta Corner New York is Now Open in Midtown

Check out the photos and get the scoop from the fresh pasta shop and “fine-casual” restaurant's NYC location.

September 11, 2023
Recipes

Spaghetti with Zucchini Flowers, Zucchini and Breadcrumbs

In Fun with Zucchini Flowers, Part 2, our contributor shares another recipe for zucchini flowers that makes for a perfect summer pasta.

September 11, 2023
See all posts