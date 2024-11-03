Sunday Shop: Maskād, NOYZ, Dear Irving

With less than two months left in the year, I am starting to look forward to the holiday season. Unfortunately, I’m very much a Halloween-is-over-straight-to-Christmas kind of person. So, naturally, I’m starting to think about holiday gifting — stay tuned for more on that, and in the meantime, please let me know if you have any standout gifting ideas I should be aware of.

Skincare regulars: I started using the Maskād Peptide Bomb Anti-Aging Serum in September and I am loving it. The serum is meant to be rejuvenating - bettering the appearance of facial lines, dull skin and sagging skin, according to the company’s description. It’s meant to serve as a preventative measure of care and my skin feels great after using it for a month. With three growth factors alongside 14 peptides, I definitely see a better glow after use.

Scents on-the-go: Perfume is one of my favorite small pleasures — I actually have a perfume tray on our dresser that takes up a fair bit of real estate with varying scents and colorful bottles. While I love to try different scents, I had never tried a solid perfume until earlier this week. NOYZ has come out with The Solid Fragrance Pair — which comes with a vanilla-forward and a floral-forward option (Love Club and Unmute from the brand that can be layered or worn alone and are applied via a moisturizing balm. This is a great on-the-go option, I’m already planning to keep one in my bag for days at the office.

Healthy-ish dessert: Now that Halloween has passed, I need to slow down on the candy. But as someone with a perennial sweet tooth, I’m always looking for a little treat post-dinner… or lunch. Joydays offers a Chocolate Date Bark that is naturally sweetened and utterly delicious. The brand sells Almond Date Bark and Peanut Date Bark in a pack.

Typology Black Cherry Tinted Lip Oil

The perfect fall lippie: I love a good lip product. But I am, perhaps, over-the-top jazzed about Typology’s newest Tinted Lip Oil in Shade 6 Black Cherry. The tone is warm and subtle yet rich and meant to be suited to all skin tones. Made with squalane, vitamin E and jojoba oil, this option feels light during wear and is relatively long-lasting. I have recommended it to a number of friends already — and am convinced I’ll be making this a regular fixture in my lip product-rotation. I can’t wait to try other shades, too.



Inside Dear Irving. Photo: Eric Medsker



Midtown must-visit: Dear Irving from Yves Jadot Restaurant Group has a third location and it doesn’t disappoint. Dear Irving on Broadway has opened in the Theater District and is equal parts swanky and approachable — in the best way. With inspiration taken from the 1930s (post-Great Depression, as the restaurant describes it), there is a beautiful enclosed bar with lounge seating in addition to a rooftop space (a pergola bar). The cocktail list is full with 16 signature options curated by Meaghan Dorman, who is the bar director and a partner. Must-order options include the Sesame Crusted Tuna Tataki and the Au Poivre Sliders.