Sunday Shop: Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Mother’s Day is just a week away. With that in mind, I’ve curated a quick list of assorted gifting options below that can work for the holiday meant to celebrate moms but are versatile enough to use as gifts for any occasion.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Mini 14kt Yellow Gold Rain Drop Earrings

With Olivia Grace’s Mini 14 karat Yellow Gold Rain Drop Earrings are perfect for a minimalist mom. Gorgeous yet understated, they will pair well with any outfit, adding a touch of elegance to any spring or summer look. I love these solo and imagine they would be beautiful as part of an earring stack too.

The Pale Rose

The perfect accompaniment to Mother’s Day brunch or dinner has to be a nice bottle of rosé. ​​The Pale by Sacha Lichine is a great option that is intended to serve as “an accessible symbol of luxury” according to the brand’s website - and it delivers. While it tastes expensive, it’s affordable with a suggested retail price of $17.99 (so, if you’re feeling in an extra celebratory mood or you’re dining with a large group, maybe bring two bottles).

Caroline’s Cakes

Another option for the table: A sweet treat is always a welcome gift and Caroline’s Cakes provides an array of options for Mother’s Day available to order by mail. With flavors like Pink Champagne, Strawberry, Hummingbird, Coconut and dozens of options, there’s something for everyone. (I recently enjoyed their Gluten Free Happy Birthday Caramel Cake and it was a huge hit - I couldn’t enjoy more than two bites before the whole cake was devoured by party guests, which means I’ll be ordering another soon).

Passport to Italy Beauty Collection

At Appetito we spend a fair bit of time thinking about our next Italy adventure. Because of that, the Passport to Italy Beauty Collection from NCLA Beauty is an appealing gifting-option for anyone who is daydreaming about an Italian getaway. The “Amalfi-inspired” set is meant to promote hydration and to provide a “summer vacation glow.” Love that!

Roxbury Crescent Shoulder Bag

Florals are a hit every spring (cue The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly: “Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking.”). And this bag is a perfect gifting option with spring here and summer fast-approaching. The Scattered Anemones Roasted Pecan in Leather offers an ideal situation really: It’s characterized by warm-weather florals we know and love and is versatile in a neutral shade of leather, great for dressing up or dressing down.

Coquille Earrings

If you can’t tell, I’m a huge fan of earrings as a gift in general. And this option from Rêves is a perfect understated statement earring. Inspired by a coastal environment, they’re ideal for summertime wear. Made with stainless steel and plated with 14 karat gold, they are meant to be elegant and durable. The Coquille Earrings are bound to be a closet staple.

RPZL x Morgan Hines Italian Acetate Claw Clip With Engraved Gold Initial

I'd be remiss if I didn't share a piece from my recently launched collection with RPZL as a gift idea. So, last but not least, if you're looking for a gift with a slightly more personal touch, the RPZL x Morgan Hines Italian Acetate Claw Clip With Engraved Gold Initial is a great option. It's timeless, elegant and meant for daily wear.