Sunday Shop: Omega Juicers, House of Amao, Alice

After a bit of a hiatus, Sunday Shop is back and we are more than ready to ring in the summer solstice this week. Things have been busy in my world but with work trips to Las Vegas, Washington, D.C. and Barcelona wrapped up I am looking forward to sinking into a few weeks without travel — and hopefully with relaxation.

I'm Morgan Hines, Appetito's food and style writer.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Wearing: I am still hooked on gold jewelry and Déclarer’s vintage-inspired pieces are all stunning, but one piece in particular I believe will be a fixture for me this summer. The brand’s Toi Toujours Necklace is inspired by French love tokens and can be worn as an expression of self-love or can be gifted as a token for someone special. The pendant’s engraved phrase translates to “You Every Day” and it strikes just the right balance of being delicate while still making a statement.



Drinking: I love green juice. Usually, I consider ordering one a treat… After all, they can be pretty pricey. But now, I think cold-pressed green juice will be a regular fixture in my diet after trying the Omega Effortless™ Batch Juicer, which the brand generously sent me to test. The process is fairly simple, the machinery is easy enough to clean and it’s really fun to try different combinations of fruits and vegetables. It’s safe to say I’m fairly obsessed with juicing — and I’ve only begun to imagine the other kinds of juice I might make for daily drinking, for cocktails and the like. I will say that the equipment isn’t exactly small, so just keep that in mind if you opt to order it.

Byoma Hydrating Body Wash.

Taking Care: Byoma’s Hydrating Body Wash is becoming a regular fixture in my shower. The soap, which feels smooth on the skin, lathers easily and smells lovely. It has a prebiotic complex to support the skin’s microbiome with squalane and beta glucan to promote softer skin while soothing.

Just Breathe candle.

Decorating: House of Amao offers an array of beautiful fragrances, and I’ve been trying a number of them in my apartment. Right now, I’m loving “Just Breathe,” a eucalyptus and lemongrass scented candle that is really refreshing. While that’s the fragrance I’m most enjoying right now, I’ve loved their other options, too, and there really is a scent for everyone. Better yet, the candles, which are made by hand, are made with coconut wax, are vegan, feature a wood wick and are made with oils that are free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

Visiting: Summer typically makes me think of my favorite Connecticut-style lobster roll. But Alice in the West Village has a menu dedicated to lobster season that is worth checking out. For the second year in a row, Alice is offering a four-course tasting menu that includes items to select from such as the Lobster Arancini, the Italian Lobster Roll, Lobster Burrata, Pappardelle Lobster & Truffle, and Lobster Catalana (plus a non-lobster dessert). Everything was drool-worthy and the price wasn't outrageous — it cost $111 per person to sit for the tasting with the price including four courses and two cocktails.