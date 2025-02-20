Appetito Hosts ITA Talks: ‘Al Dente Delights’

In a panel discussion Tuesday (2/18) at the Italian Trade Agency’s offices in New York City, Appetito’s Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto hosted industry experts to dive into “Al Dente Delights” as part of the ITA Talks series.

The panel focused on pasta, sauce and preserved vegetables.

Appetito and the ITA welcomed industry experts including Cristiano Villani of Pomi’ USA, Giuseppe Di Martino of Pastificio Di Martino and Appetito’s own Co-founder and Managing Editor Richard Martin, who has co-authored a series of books on preservation. Each panelist spoke about the ingredients, process and traditions that define their respective product's exceptionalism.

Appetito Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto hosting the 2/18 ITA Talks event. Photo credit: Riccardo Piazza.

The panelists were joined by Chef Fabrizio Facchini, of the Association of Italian Chefs in New York, who prepares a curated tasting menu, highlighting the featured products, for each event. Appropriately, on 2/18, every dish featured pasta - even dessert.

The "ITA Talks" series promotes, through panel discussions and dining, Italian gastronomic products available in America. Tuesday marked the second in a series of monthly occasions, over the first half of 2025, where Appetito will serve as the co-host of such events.

Erica Di Giovancarlo (left), Italian Trade Commissioner and Executive Director for the United States, provided opening remarks to the audience. Photo credit: Riccardo Piazza.

The evening began with a reception in the grand lobby of the Italian Trade Agency on the Upper East Side with passed pasta and prosecco.

After guests settled in, Erica Di Giovancarlo, Italian Trade Commissioner and Executive Director for the United States, welcomed panelists for an informative and engaging discussion.

Cotto led the discussion with wit and charm, creating a lighthearted atmosphere rich with education, including back-and-forth between panelists and an audience question and answer session.

The post-panel pasta feast at the 2/18 ITA Talks event. Photo credit: Riccardo Piazza.

At the close of the chat, guests adjourned to what can only be described as a post-panel pasta feast with numerous offerings of regional dishes from around Italy.

The next ITA Talks event will be on March 11th with a focus on "Formaggi e Vini Rossi" (cheese and red wine).

Editor's note: This post was sponsored by ITA.