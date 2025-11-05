Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
News

Babbo Returns with Familiar Faces and Fresh Energy

Stephen Starr reopens Babbo in Greenwich Village as chef Mark Ladner steps back into the kitchen with a confident new menu.

10:00 AM EST on November 5, 2025

Chef Mark Ladner standing outside Babbo restaurant in New York City.

Chef Mark Ladner welcomes guests back to Babbo in Greenwich Village. All photos: Colin Clark

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Certain restaurant doors in New York carry stories. Push through them, and you’re not just walking into a dining room - you’re stepping into a memory. Babbo, the beloved Italian institution nestled in its familiar Greenwich Village home, is one of those places.

After a brief hiatus, Babbo is back. And this time, it’s under the care of restaurateur Stephen Starr, whose name is synonymous with restaurants like Le Coucou and Buddakan. At the stove? None other than Chef Mark Ladner, the same culinary mind who helped open Babbo in 1998 and later went on to earn four stars from The New York Times at Del Posto. His return feels less like a comeback and more like a reunion - with both the city and his roots.

An Italian Story Told Through New York Eyes

hree seafood crudi plated in a glass dish at Babbo NYC.
A trio of seasonal crudi from Babbo’s new antipasti menu.

Chef Ladner describes his new menu as a celebration of Italy’s 20 regions - with two extra “regions” to honor the old and new Babbo. You’ll find the Goat Cheese Tortelloni and Calamari Sicilian Lifeguard Style that fans remember, alongside creative newcomers like the 49-Day Minestrone, a slow-cooked soup served with pesto and peppers. His famous Yesterday’s 100-Layer Lasagna has also made the journey over. And don't miss the Crudo served in flights.

Inside, the restaurant has experienced a facelift. The red walls, the round table anchoring the stairwell, the leather banquettes, all restored with the help of design firm Gachot, create a mood that’s both old-school and inviting.

Tizzy Beck, Ladner’s partner, brings her Milanese flair and New York edge to the front of house, infusing the dining room with the old-world Italian hospitality she is so known for. 

And of course, the wine program elevates the entire dining experience. Expect mostly Italian choices, with a few well-chosen outsiders and a Champagne selection that will keep you coming back. The bar offers Italian-style cocktails and a few irresistible snacks for good measure.

A Greenwich Village Classic, Reimagined

Wine bottles, plates, and glassware arranged on Babbo’s second-floor service table.
The upstairs service table set with wine, glassware, and vintage touches.

Babbo has always been a restaurant that lives in two worlds - elegant yet relaxed, polished but inviting. Under Starr and Ladner, that duality feels sharper than ever.

As Stephen Starr said, “Mark Ladner’s return to both the Babbo kitchen and New York City’s dynamic Italian food scene marks a full circle moment for one of the city’s most iconic restaurants. He added, "There’s no one better to lead this resurgence while upholding the spirit that Babbo is known for, and I’m thrilled to have him usher Babbo’s legendary energy into a new era.”

Check out another of Chef Mark Ladner's endeavors:

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Easy Tuscan Soup with White Beans and Romano Cheese

Mama Mancini’s co-founder Daniel Mancini shares his take on a simple Tuscan soup inspired by his travels, rich with white beans, greens, and a savory touch of Romano cheese.

November 5, 2025
News

Altamura Trattoria Opens in Doral Florida

Acclaimed husband-and-wife chefs Massimo and Elisabetta Tundo open Altamura Trattoria in Miami’s Doral neighborhood, blending Northern and Southern Italian traditions.

November 4, 2025
Features

QC Spa NYC: An Italian Escape on Governors Island

Just a short ferry ride from Manhattan, QC Spa NYC offers an Italian-inspired wellness escape on Governors Island—where la dolce vita meets New York energy.

November 3, 2025
Features

The Pasta Queen Is Ready for the Holidays

The Pasta Queen herself, Nadia Caterina Munno, talks with Appetito about her favorite Italian fall flavors, holiday cooking traditions, and the dishes she’ll be making this Thanksgiving and Christmas.

November 3, 2025
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Four Fall Fitness Faves

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

November 2, 2025
See all posts