Babbo Returns with Familiar Faces and Fresh Energy

Certain restaurant doors in New York carry stories. Push through them, and you’re not just walking into a dining room - you’re stepping into a memory. Babbo, the beloved Italian institution nestled in its familiar Greenwich Village home, is one of those places.

After a brief hiatus, Babbo is back. And this time, it’s under the care of restaurateur Stephen Starr, whose name is synonymous with restaurants like Le Coucou and Buddakan. At the stove? None other than Chef Mark Ladner, the same culinary mind who helped open Babbo in 1998 and later went on to earn four stars from The New York Times at Del Posto. His return feels less like a comeback and more like a reunion - with both the city and his roots.

An Italian Story Told Through New York Eyes

A trio of seasonal crudi from Babbo’s new antipasti menu.

Chef Ladner describes his new menu as a celebration of Italy’s 20 regions - with two extra “regions” to honor the old and new Babbo. You’ll find the Goat Cheese Tortelloni and Calamari Sicilian Lifeguard Style that fans remember, alongside creative newcomers like the 49-Day Minestrone, a slow-cooked soup served with pesto and peppers. His famous Yesterday’s 100-Layer Lasagna has also made the journey over. And don't miss the Crudo served in flights.

Inside, the restaurant has experienced a facelift. The red walls, the round table anchoring the stairwell, the leather banquettes, all restored with the help of design firm Gachot, create a mood that’s both old-school and inviting.

Tizzy Beck, Ladner’s partner, brings her Milanese flair and New York edge to the front of house, infusing the dining room with the old-world Italian hospitality she is so known for.

And of course, the wine program elevates the entire dining experience. Expect mostly Italian choices, with a few well-chosen outsiders and a Champagne selection that will keep you coming back. The bar offers Italian-style cocktails and a few irresistible snacks for good measure.

A Greenwich Village Classic, Reimagined

The upstairs service table set with wine, glassware, and vintage touches.

Babbo has always been a restaurant that lives in two worlds - elegant yet relaxed, polished but inviting. Under Starr and Ladner, that duality feels sharper than ever.

As Stephen Starr said, “Mark Ladner’s return to both the Babbo kitchen and New York City’s dynamic Italian food scene marks a full circle moment for one of the city’s most iconic restaurants. He added, "There’s no one better to lead this resurgence while upholding the spirit that Babbo is known for, and I’m thrilled to have him usher Babbo’s legendary energy into a new era.”

