Barilla’s Heart-shaped Pasta Returns for Valentine’s Day

The boxes of heart-shaped noodles are gracing shelves and at Nordstrom restaurants ahead of Valentine’s Day, while Barilla is also offering a chance to win a “Ring-a-toni” jewelry set.

9:00 AM EST on January 29, 2024

Barilla Love box and hand holding fork

Barilla Love heart-shaped pasta is on sale through Valentine’s Day, and a jewelry contest, the “Pasta Promise,” features diamond and ruby rings.

What says “love” better than a heaping plate of pasta? Heart-shaped pasta.

Pasta brand Barilla has brought back its Barilla Love, a heart-shaped pasta, special for Valentine’s Day. The offering is available in stores and at Nordstrom Restaurant Group locations across the country.

But Barilla has taken their celebration of love one step further. The pasta producer introduced “The Pasta Promise,” meant to be a “commitment of a lifetime to always eat pasta with your loved one.” And with its promotion, the company is offering pasta-lovers the chance to enter to win their “Ring-a-toni” set of diamond and ruby rings created by jewelry designer Alison Lou. The rings, which interlock, were inspired by Barilla Love, according to the company.

Barilla box of heart-shaped pasta
Barilla's heart-shaped pasta and Pasta Promise rings.

Jennifer Ping, vice president of marketing at Barilla US, says that for its second year, the company had to “go bigger and bolder” based on an “overwhelmingly positive” response in Barilla Love’s launch year in 2023. 

The company is thrilled, Ping says, not only to bring the pasta back but to “celebrate the commonality that love, pasta, and beautiful jewelry come in all shapes and sizes."

The pasta is available in select grocery store locations for a limited period while supplies last. And Nordstrom Restaurant Group locations are swapping in Barilla Love for all of its pasta recipes during the month of February including dishes such as “Barilla Love with Bolognese & Meatballs,” “Barilla Love with Spicy Shrimp Pomodoro,” “Barilla Love with Chicken Lemon,” and “Barilla Love Mac & Cheese (for kids).” 

Additionally, at Nordstrom’s flagship in New York City, Barilla Love will “take over” Jeannie’s, a location in the story. There, guests will have access to an “exclusive and immersive” in-store experience built around Barilla Love.

To enter to win the “Ring-a-toni” set, interested customers can visit the Barilla Love website and submit their “pasta promise.” The giveaway is open until February 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Read More:

