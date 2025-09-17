Skip to Content
Bosco Opens in San Francisco with Italian Cooking and Forest Design

Bosco opens in SoMa with chefs Ryan McIlwraith and Kaili Hill serving housemade pastas, wood-fired dishes, and a thoughtful wine and cocktail program.

9:00 AM EDT on September 17, 2025

Bucatini cacio e pepe served in a green bowl, with wine, water and coffee, photo by Isabel Baer.

Bucatini cacio e pepe, a simple housemade pasta. Photo by Isabel Baer.

On a busy stretch of Brannan Street in San Francisco, a new Italian restaurant has opened its doors. Bosco, the latest project from The Absinthe Group, brings together chefs Ryan McIlwraith and Kaili Hill in the former Bellota space. The restaurant takes its name from the Italian word for forest, a theme carried through both its menu and design.

The Chefs

For McIlwraith, Bosco is more than a new project. It is a return to a familiar kitchen. He once led Bellota in the same space, and now he steps back in with Hill, a longtime collaborator. The two first cooked side by side at Barcino and later opened Arbor before striking out on their own with Alora. With Bosco, they reunite with The Absinthe Group and bring the rhythm of their partnership back to SoMa.

The Menu

Sweet corn arancini topped with prosciutto, photo by Isabel Baer.
Sweet corn arancini with prosciutto at Bosco. Photo by Isabel Baer.

Bosco’s cooking draws on regional Italian traditions and the seasonality of Northern California. Pastas are made in-house and prepared in view of diners. Dishes include gramigna with pork and beef ragù, rosemary, and Grana Padano, as well as bucatini cacio e pepe.

Antipasti range from sweet corn arancini with tomato sauce to heirloom tomato and fig panzanella with whipped ricotta. Octopus carpaccio is served with caper-raisin purée, tomato-chili dressing, and wild arugula.

The wood-fired hearth is at the center of the kitchen. From it come larger plates like smoked and grilled chicken with salsa verde and burnt-lemon jus, and pork ribs finished with koji, agrodolce, and fennel pollen. Sides such as grilled romano beans in garlic-tomato vinaigrette echo the same fire-driven style.

Desserts include a chocolate tart layered with custard and dulce de leche, served with buttermilk gelato, and a limoncello tiramisù with lemon curd. Seasonal gelati and sorbetti round out the menu.

Wine and Cocktails

Cocktail at Bosco with a large ice cube in a clear glass,
The Saint Justus of Trieste cocktail, simple and refreshing. Photo by Isabel Baer.

The wine program, built by beverage director Michael Goss, features nearly 200 bottles from Italy and California. “Overall, the list is designed to make wine feel approachable while still offering opportunities for discovery, with selections that spark conversation and complement the food on the table,” Goss said.

The cocktail menu was created by bar manager Ammiel Holder, previously of ABV. Drinks are creative but straightforward, often using housemade syrups and repurposed ingredients to reduce waste. Highlights include the Bosco Americano, made with kiwi-and-mint-infused Campari, and the Cappelletti Bellini, both served tableside from small bottles. The bar also offers an extensive selection of amari, including California’s Brucato Woodland Amaro in the Bosco Negroni.

The Space

Bosco bar with shelves of bottles, wooden benches and tables and Italian poster,
The bar at Bosco, framed by warm woods and glass pendants. Photo by Isabel Baer.

Architect Cam Helland designed Bosco with a forest motif. Olive greens, stone textures, and plaster walls mix with Italian glass pendants and tan leather seating. A custom light installation mimics sunlight through a canopy of trees, while the open kitchen and wood hearth remain the focal point. The 230-seat space accommodates solo diners at the counter, families, and larger gatherings.

Bosco is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

