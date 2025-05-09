Skip to Content
Sebastian Maniscalco Stars in Apple’s Charles Ponzi Podcast

Long before his name became synonymous with fraud, Charles Ponzi was just another Italian dreamer chasing fortune in America—Easy Money explores how it all unraveled.

11:00 AM EDT on May 9, 2025

Charles Ponzi, the infamous Italian swindler, is at the center of Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story, a new Apple Original podcast narrated by Sebastian Maniscalco. (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Before the phrase “Ponzi scheme” became synonymous with financial fraud, there was Charles Ponzi himself—a flamboyant Italian immigrant whose rise to fame quickly turned to infamy. Born in Lugo, Italy, Ponzi sailed to America in search of fortune in the early 20th century, only to leave behind a legacy of deception and scandal that would define white-collar crime for decades.

This summer, Apple TV+ peels back the layers of Ponzi’s audacious rise with Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story, an eight-episode Apple Original podcast debuting June 23, 2025. Hosted by journalist Maya Lau and featuring Italian American comedian Sebastian Maniscalco as the voice of Ponzi, the series invites listeners into the lavish, chaotic world of a man who once promised riches—and delivered ruin.

Through immersive storytelling and sharp investigative reporting, Easy Money captures the era when Ponzi's promises of easy returns dazzled Boston’s immigrant communities, many of them Italian, who saw in him a reflection of their own dreams. Newly arrived in America, Ponzi sold more than just promises. At his gatherings, guests were treated to pasta dinners, fine cigars, and plenty of charm, all meant to build trust—and lure in new believers.

Maniscalco, whose Italian heritage and wry humor have long made him a standout in American entertainment, slips easily into Ponzi’s well-tailored shoes. “Charles Ponzi wasn’t just a scammer; he was the scammer,” Maniscalco says. “Bringing his story to life shows just how thin the line can be between ambition and delusion.”

Apple TV+ subscribers can feast on the full series through Apple Podcasts starting June 23. Non-subscribers can sample the first two episodes, with new installments rolling out weekly until the August 4 finale.

At its heart, Easy Money is less about crime and more about appetite—an era hungry for success, stability, and a taste of the American Dream. For a time, Ponzi’s promises fed that hunger, until the illusion crumbled, leaving behind a cautionary tale that still lingers today.

