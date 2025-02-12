The Boston Food & Wine Festival Brings a Taste of Italy to New England

If you know only one thing about Italian culture, it’s probably that food is woven into every aspect of daily life. If you know two things, it might be the fact that food and wine go hand-in-hand. An Italian meal isn’t complete without wine, whether it’s a simple table wine or a nuanced Barolo. In my family, even young children enjoy a taste with their pasta.

I’m lucky enough to return to Italy every summer, but it’s never often enough. If like me, you’re craving the tastes of the Italian kitchen and cantina this time of year, a visit to the 36th Annual Boston Wine & Food Festival might satiate. This winter festival stars Friday, February 14, and features a lineup of world-class winemakers and chefs, with several Italian-focused events. Attending a dinner or two is a great reason to head to Boston before the festival wraps up on March 27. It all takes place at the Boston Harbor Hotel, known for waterfront luxury.

The Boston Food & Wine Festival features events throughout February and March.

A Trio of Upcoming Italian-themed Events

There are three upcoming events that should interest Italophiles. On February 15 at 7 p.m., the Romeo and Juliet Amarone Dinner will transport you on a romantic journey through the cobbled streets of Verona, just like Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers. Each of the dinner’s four courses will be paired with a different Amarone, one of Italy’s prized wines. Amarone is made with partially dried grapes, which gives this bold wine its characteristic concentrated flavor. The cost for the dinner is $305, tax and gratuity included.

On Saturday, March 15 at 2 p.m., the King’s of Italy Master Class will dive into the country’s treasure trove of vineyards and varietals, from the slopes of snowcapped Monte Bianco to the volcanic soil of Etna. Whether you’re a beginner or a serious wine enthusiast, you’ll gain knowledge as you raise a glass from across the Bel Paese under the guidance of Boston Harbor Hotel’s Executive Chef David Daniels. Featured wines include two of my favorites, an elegant 2018 Frescobaldi Castelgiocondo Brunello di Montalcino with notes of dark berries and hints of licorice, black pepper, and violet and a 2021 Tenuta Rocca Langhe Nebbiolo with subtle earth and mineral hints enhancing the lush red fruit. Expect a scrumptious assortment of bites and nibbles. The cost is $125.

On March 22 at 7 p.m., the 4-course Tuscan Sun Dinner explores the iconic vineyards of Tuscany. The regions of Chianti, Brunello, Bolgheri, and Maremma will be represented. My hometown of Greve-in-Chianti will be there in spirit courtesy of a Tenuta di Nozzole Chianti Classico 2021, aged in French oak for 12 months with red berries on the nose and spicy notes of cinnamon on the finish. Wine will be paired with cuisine typical of the region, so expect a carnivore’s delight (Tuscan’s are big meat eaters) and of course, pasta. This feast promises to be a gourmet evening you won’t want to miss. The cost is $305, tax and gratuity included.

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is one of many Boston cultural destinations in winter.

Boston is a cozy winter weekend getaway

If you think Boston is too cold to enjoy in winter, think again. There’s plenty of indoor culture, from the comprehensive collection at the Museum of Fine Arts to the jewel box collection at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum . Boston’s Little Italy, the North End, is a culinary jackpot. The cannoli rivalry between Mike’s Pastry and Modern Pastry , both located on Hanover Street, makes it easy for you to sample both and decide the winner for yourself.

Boston Harbor Hotel is a luxurious basecamp

The Boston Food & Wine Festival is headquartered at the Boston Harbor Hotel , making it a convenient base. It feels like an urban oasis surrounded by water, with a nautical feel that extends to the guest rooms; each is decorated in a cool coastal color scheme with décor that’s equal parts classic and contemporary. Festival goers receive a discounted room rate .

The hotel is an easy walk to the North End as well as to South Station, the city’s transportation hub, for easy access to Amtrak.