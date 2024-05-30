Dante Partners With Fini Pizza to Celebrate Summer Fridays

At the end of a long week, nothing sounds more enticing than a deliciously balanced cocktail at Dante — except, perhaps, if that cocktail could be paired with a perfect slice from Fini Pizza.

The two New York greats aren’t located in ideal proximity to each other to make that happen. But this summer, as part of its “Legends of New York Series,” diners will have the chance to try that exact combination on “Summer Fridays.”

Dante is partnering up with Fini Pizza, by Grovehouse Hospitality (the team behind Missy Robbins’ Misi Pasta, Misi, and Lilia) for a two-part activation in an effort to marry the Italian aperitivo to the New York slice.

“We are looking forward to this exciting summer collaboration and working alongside the Fini team,” says Linden Pride, Principal at Dante.

As part of the collaboration, Dante will serve their signature aperitivi alongside Fini’s Cheese, Pepperoni, White, and Sicilian Tomato & Parm slices. Pizza will be available from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. (or while supplies last, so we suggest going on the earlier side) at Dante’s Macdougal Street location every Friday through the summer.

But the collaboration doesn’t end there, for Fourth of July weekend, Dante will set up a pop-up at Fini’s Amagansett location in the Hamptons.

“We both strive to evolve upon the concept of what a neighborhood spot can be and are eager to provide our loyal customers with the legendary slices Fini has become known for as well as offer our famed cocktails to the Hamptons community,” says Pride, referring to Dante and Fini.



Dante has made other moves to collaborate with iconic bars and restaurants, too. In April, for example, Dante partnered with Bemelmans Bar on the Upper East Side as part of the same series of collaborations.