News

Dante x Bemelmans: Two Cocktail Icons Create a NYC Pop-up

Downtown classic Dante and hotel bar mainstay Bemelmans will team up for a Met Gala-inspired pop-up next week at The Carlyle.

7:34 PM EDT on April 18, 2024

Sleeping Beauty cocktail with figs and leaves

Dante’s Sleeping Beauty, made with D’ussé Vsop Fig Infusion, Italicus, Benedictine, Amontillado Sherry, Black Walnut & Angostura Bitters, and Moet.

There are countless cocktail bars in New York City. But when two names are raised in conversation between city dwellers and beyond, they’re likely to be known without much explanation. 

Italian aperitivo bar Dante, which was originally established in 1915 and has two Manhattan locations, and Bemelmans Bar, which opened in 1947, are joining forces. The iconic bar duo is teaming up for a pop-up experience inspired by the Met Gala. From Monday, April 22 to Wednesday, April 24, Dante will take up residence in Bemelmans, inside The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel, on the Upper East Side.

Linden Pride, principal at Dante, says the idea is to bring downtown uptown.

“We wanted to work alongside one of the legends of New York, a place that has stood the test of time,” says Pride. “You can expect the classics, but with Dante’s signature spin. We’re looking forward to bringing together our shared sense of hospitality and introducing the Upper East Side to our beloved Dante brand.”

The experience will run between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. During those hours, guests will have the option to order from a selection of Dante’s award-winning cocktails alongside bites and jazz performances by Louis B Middleton. 

One of the eight cocktails, “The Sleeping Beauty,” made with D’ussé Vsop Fig Infusion, Benedictine, Italicus, Black Walnut & Angostura Bitters, Amontillado Sherry, and Moet will be available — set to fit the upcoming Met Gala’s “Garden of Time” theme, according to Dante.

The menu was curated by Dante to provide a number of its most popular cocktails. The selection can be found in full below:

  • Dante Martini | Bombay Sapphire, Grey Goose, Noilly Prat, Dolin Blanc, Nardini Cedro, Olive & Lemon Bitters
  • Olivette | Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire, Noilly Prat, St Germain, Olive bitters
  • Amalfi Limonata | Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, Limoncello, Lemon Curd, Lemon Juice, San Pellegrino Limonata Soda
  • Pina Colada Spritz | Banks 5yrs, Santa Teresa, Leblon Cachaca, Plantation Pineapple, Pineapple Sherbet, Coconut, Prosecco 
  • Negroni Cielo | Patron El Cielo, Salers Aperitif, Alessio Bianco, Luxardo Bianco, Lime Bitters, a Pinch Of Salt
  • Cosmogroni | Grey Goose L'citron, Noilly Dry, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, Rose & Cranberry
  • Sleeping Beauty | D’ussé Vsop Fig Infusion. Italicus. Benedictine. Amontillado Sherry. Black Walnut & Angostura Bitters. Moet.

Dante’s cheese-stuffed olives and pistachios will be served, too, accompanied by Bemelmans Bar’s cheese crisps, another signature taste.

35 E. 76th St, New York, NY 10075, 212-744-1600

