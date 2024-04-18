News
Dante x Bemelmans: Two Cocktail Icons Create a NYC Pop-up
Downtown classic Dante and hotel bar mainstay Bemelmans will team up for a Met Gala-inspired pop-up next week at The Carlyle.
Marcella Hazan’s Culinary Tools Will be in the Smithsonian
To celebrate the life and work of the legendary Italian cookbook author and teacher on the centennial of her birth, Marcella Hazan’s family donated her Italian cooking instruments to the esteemed institution.
The Bar Room’s New York-Inspired Empire State Negroni
The bar at historic downtown bar The Beekman features an Italian-inspired ode to New York. Here’s the story and how to make the cocktail.
10 Sustainable Italian Wines for Earth Day
In recognition of Earth Day, our wine contributor shares 10 wines from Italy that are certified organic, sustainable and/or biodynamic.
Not All Balsamic Vinegars Are the Same: A Buyer’s Guide
Our contributor from Florence offers basic insights into the often misunderstood world of balsamic vinegar.