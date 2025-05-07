Skip to Content
Eataly Debuts New Caffè Concept at Rockefeller Center This May

Eataly opens its first-ever Eataly Caffè at Rockefeller Center on May 15, offering espresso, Roman-style pizza, and Italian grab-and-go favorites—with Hudson Yards coming soon.

1:00 PM EDT on May 7, 2025

A breakfast spread from Eataly Caffè featuring a slice of focaccia-style pizza with cherry tomatoes and fresh basil, a flaky croissant, a cup of espresso, and a branded blue to-go coffee cup.

A classic Italian start to the day at Eataly Caffè—espresso, focaccia, and a perfectly baked croissant. Courtesy of Eataly.

Eataly is expanding its footprint in New York with the debut of a new concept: Eataly Caffè. The quick-service café will officially open its doors at Rockefeller Center (1230 Avenue of the Americas) on May 15, 2025. A second location at Hudson Yards is set to follow in the coming weeks.

Unlike Eataly’s full-scale marketplaces, Eataly Caffè is designed for life on the go. The menu focuses on high-quality Italian selections like espresso drinks made from Eataly’s signature 100% Arabica blend, freshly baked pastries, Roman-style pizza alla pala, focaccia, panini, salads, soups, gelato, and other ready-to-eat items.

This new café format was created to fit seamlessly into high-traffic areas like city centers and airports. It's a shift that reflects Eataly’s broader mission to meet customers wherever they are—whether that’s a morning espresso run, a quick lunch, or aperitivo after work.

“We are incredibly excited to inaugurate our very first Eataly Caffè locations, especially in the city that welcomed us stateside nearly 15 years ago,” said Tommaso Brusò, CEO of Eataly North America. “Our mission with Eataly Caffè is to provide a taste of the Italian art of living, and we cannot wait to welcome in guests very soon.”

Eataly Caffè will also offer app-based ordering with real-time tracking and an integrated loyalty program. Exclusive seasonal items will be added quarterly, giving regulars something new to look forward to throughout the year.

Follow @eatalycaffe on Instagram for updates, or check out their website here

