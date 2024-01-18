Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Il Mulino New York Gets in the Jarred Sauce Business

The latest New York City-bred Italian restaurant company to introduce a line of jarred sauces is Il Mulino New York, a pioneering fine dining brand.

9:00 AM EST on January 18, 2024

Il Mulino pomodoro sauce

Il Mulino New York has debuted a new line of jarred sauces.

Before there was a Carbone, there was Il Mulino. The original Il Mulino opened in Manhattan in the 1980s, founded by brothers from Abruzzo. It helped popularize the idea of Italian fine dining in the U.S., leading to an expansion throughout the NYC metropolitan area, to South Florida, and beyond. 

This week, Il Mulino New York takes another step, introducing a line of premium jarred pasta sauces. The announcement will take place this weekend at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, but the three Il Mulino New York sauces—pomodoro, vodka, and marinara—are already available at its website, imny.com and in select stores.

Il Mulino New York's three jarred sauces
The new jarred sauce line from Il Mulino New York includes marinaria, vodka, and pomodoro.

In a release, the company announced that the sauces are “the culmination of Executive Chef, Michele Mazza's expertise and passion for creating exceptional Italian cuisine.” On his website, Mazza, a native of Southern Italy, says that he has been with Il Mulino for nearly two decades.

The move into the specialty foods market comes as several New York City Italian restaurants have created popular offshoot brands selling pasta, sauces, and other products. Carbone, the Italian-American restaurant that has become a  juggernaut with locations from Miami to Las Vegas to Dubai,  sells its line of jarred sauces in supermarkets nationwide, and the famed Harlem institution Rao’s recently sold its line of sauces as part of a $2.7 billion acquisition by Campbell Soup Co.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Spicy Shrimp Pasta from the Low Country

Our contributor from the coast of Carolina shares her regionally-inspired pasta that fuses the cuisine of Italy and the Low Country.

January 18, 2024
Reviews

Hotel Review: Antica Torre Tornabuoni, Heaven in Florence

January 18, 2024
Features

Italian Food Company is a Little Italy for the Florida Keys

A South Florida couple with ties to Italy started building the Italian Food Company on a whim. A few years later, they have three locations, a loyal following, Italian chefs and pizza makers, and a new concept slated for spring.

January 17, 2024
See all posts