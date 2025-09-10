Francesco Redi on Why the World Needs a Tiramisù World Cup

When Francesco Redi founded the Tiramisù World Cup in 2017, his vision was to restore tiramisù to its authentic Treviso roots while celebrating its worldwide popularity. “While traveling for work, I noticed that tiramisù appeared on almost every restaurant menu I came across. Each place had its own unique recipe, and every person I spoke with seemed convinced of a different origin for this beloved dessert,” Redi told Appetito. “That’s when I realized the true potential of this culinary icon and felt the need to ‘give back’ its authentic roots to Italy—and to my hometown, Treviso, where tiramisù was actually born.”

And what about the competition itself? “Since everyone claims to make the best tiramisù in the world, I thought: why not put them to the test?”

Over the past nine editions, the contest has expanded far beyond Italy. “The Tiramisù World Cup has grown rapidly because tiramisù should be considered a global attraction, just like the Eiffel Tower or Cristiano Ronaldo,” Redi explained. “There are so many people who love making it, and just as many who can’t wait to taste it. That’s why we started organizing selections around the world — including in Brazil, the USA, and Canada — where we are always welcomed with great enthusiasm.”

This year’s edition also pays tribute to gastronome Giuseppe Maffioli, the journalist who first published the recipe in 1981. “His work established Treviso as the only city that could rightfully claim the origins of tiramisù, making it the ideal location for our event,” Redi said.

The Competition

Judges score tiramisù on execution, presentation, taste, and balance before crowning the champion.

Over three days, contestants face off in two categories: the Original Recipe, made only with eggs, sugar, mascarpone, ladyfingers, coffee, and cocoa, and the Creative Recipe, where up to three additional ingredients can be introduced or the biscuit swapped.

Redi loves to see what participants create. “I absolutely love tiramisù—it’s definitely my favorite dessert, and I could eat endless amounts of it! That’s why I always make sure to taste all the original-recipe tiramisù competing in the event. I also really enjoy the creative versions and the way people around the world reinterpret the recipe. Some of my favorite pairings are with salted caramel or dulce de leche, with pistachio, with chocolate, or cinnamon. I’ve also tasted the tiramisù made by our champions, and I must say they are outstanding—especially the ones inspired by cannolo, licorice with peanuts, and even a mojito flavor.”

To give a sense of scale, the Tiramisù World Cup requires:

9,000 Matilde Vicenzi ladyfingers

130 kilograms (about 287 pounds) of Lattebusche mascarpone

3,700 Amadori eggs

250 kilograms (about 551 pounds) of Campagnoli bitter cocoa

220 kilograms (about 485 pounds) of Italia Zuccheri sugar

10 kilograms (about 22 pounds) of Hausbrandt coffee

That’s enough tiramisù to satisfy an entire city.

How the Judging Works

Treviso will host the Tiramisù World Cup 2025 from October 10–12.

Judging is no small feat with 240 tiramisù to taste. Contestants are scored on technical execution, aesthetic presentation, taste intensity, balance, and harmony of flavors.

The public plays an important position in the early rounds. “The ‘popular jury’ plays a key role in our event,” Redi explained. “Tiramisù is a dessert that was created in our homes, and it’s only fitting that the first taste goes to those who prepare it and enjoy it at birthdays and celebrations with friends and family. Our ‘gourmand judges’ bring contagious enthusiasm and they can be a powerful source of motivation. But they also show great discernment when it comes to deciding who advances to the final stages. This helps us understand how people’s preferences evolve over time.”

In the semifinals and finals, professionals - chefs, pastry chefs, and food journalists - step in, awarding prizes like the Hausbrandt Award for balance, the Moralberti Award for innovation, the Matilde Vicenzi Award, and the La Cucina Italiana Award, handed out by the historic food magazine.

More Than a Contest

For Redi, the Tiramisù World Cup has always been about more than competition. “I believe that organizing the Tiramisù World Cup is one of the most rewarding jobs in the world, because this project goes far beyond a simple competition,” he said. “It’s about sharing values, and every participant brings with them a piece of their home. Very often, we realize that we’re able to make a positive impact on the lives of the people we meet, by sharing the emotions generated through the event.”

“Contributing to our local community and helping to highlight its many strengths is an additional motivation that drives us to give our best—without ever feeling the fatigue," he added.

With its lively atmosphere, cultural exchanges, and endless spoons of mascarpone and cocoa, the Tiramisù World Cup 2025 is set to reaffirm Treviso as the capital of Italy’s most iconic dessert.