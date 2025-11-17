Viviani and Giglio at the Austin Food and Wine Festival
Fabio Viviani, Anthony Giglio and a mix of Italian inspired vendors brought a strong Italian presence to the Austin Food and Wine Festival with fresh pasta, lively wine tastings and crowd friendly moments.
