News

Viviani and Giglio at the Austin Food and Wine Festival

Fabio Viviani, Anthony Giglio and a mix of Italian inspired vendors brought a strong Italian presence to the Austin Food and Wine Festival with fresh pasta, lively wine tastings and crowd friendly moments.

10:00 AM EST on November 17, 2025

Two hands holding Austin Food and Wine Festival wine glasses filled with red wine against a blue sky.

Festival goers raise glasses of red wine under the clear Austin sky. Credit: Austin Food & Wine Festival

The Austin Food and Wine Festival brought together chefs, winemakers and restaurants from around the country, with a notable presence from Italian voices.

Fabio Viviani drew attention during his cooking demo as he prepared fresh pasta from scratch and kept the crowd laughing with his quick sarcasm and easy humor. He entertained the crowd with a confidence and charm that has come to define his style.

Fabio Viviani standing at the demo counter with a flaming pan during the Austin Food and Wine Festival.
Chef Fabio Viviani cooking live during his pasta demo. Credt: Austin Food & Wine Festival

Wine educator Anthony Giglio led a lively tasting that featured wines from Freemark Abbey, the historic Napa Valley winery. Giglio passed out simple potato chips to demonstrate how salt and texture can shift the way a wine shows itself on the palate. Each sip changed with each bite and he used the moment to explain how everyday foods can influence aroma, structure and balance. The room followed along as he moved through the Freemark Abbey lineup with his mix of humor and practical teaching. During the presentation chef and restaurateur Tim Love stepped on stage briefly to greet Giglio and later took photos with guests.

Anthony Giglio and Tim Love on stage during a Meet the Maker presentation at the Austin Food and Wine Festival.
Anthony Giglio greets chef Tim Love during the Meet the Maker wine session. Credit: Austin Food & Wine Festival

Italian inspired food vendors added flavor to the experience. Local favorites Intero and Laurel were among the restaurants offering Italian dishes across the tasting tents, giving guests a chance to sample handmade bites and modern interpretations of regional classics.

The Italian presence across demos, tastings and vendor tents helped round out an event known for its strong Austin identity and gave this year’s festival a wider range of flavors and perspectives.

Sarah Campise Hallier

Sarah Campise Hallier is the Associate Editor at Appetito Magazine. Featured in Italy Magazine, The Local IT, la Repubblica, and We the Italians, Sarah enjoys covering everything from cultural identity to the evolving Italian-American food experience. A California girl at heart, when she’s not crafting stories, she’s chasing down the best food and drink on her travels and sharing them at @forkBOUNDfoodies. Check out some of Sarah's stories here.

