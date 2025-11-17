Viviani and Giglio at the Austin Food and Wine Festival

The Austin Food and Wine Festival brought together chefs, winemakers and restaurants from around the country, with a notable presence from Italian voices.

Fabio Viviani drew attention during his cooking demo as he prepared fresh pasta from scratch and kept the crowd laughing with his quick sarcasm and easy humor. He entertained the crowd with a confidence and charm that has come to define his style.

Chef Fabio Viviani cooking live during his pasta demo. Credt: Austin Food & Wine Festival

Wine educator Anthony Giglio led a lively tasting that featured wines from Freemark Abbey, the historic Napa Valley winery. Giglio passed out simple potato chips to demonstrate how salt and texture can shift the way a wine shows itself on the palate. Each sip changed with each bite and he used the moment to explain how everyday foods can influence aroma, structure and balance. The room followed along as he moved through the Freemark Abbey lineup with his mix of humor and practical teaching. During the presentation chef and restaurateur Tim Love stepped on stage briefly to greet Giglio and later took photos with guests.

Anthony Giglio greets chef Tim Love during the Meet the Maker wine session. Credit: Austin Food & Wine Festival

Italian inspired food vendors added flavor to the experience. Local favorites Intero and Laurel were among the restaurants offering Italian dishes across the tasting tents, giving guests a chance to sample handmade bites and modern interpretations of regional classics.

The Italian presence across demos, tastings and vendor tents helped round out an event known for its strong Austin identity and gave this year’s festival a wider range of flavors and perspectives.