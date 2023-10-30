Skip to Content
Is Halloween Pizza a Thing Now?

Social media seems to have created a monster that's pizza shaped and occasionally topped with shocking ingredients. Here are some of the best of what we've found.

1:08 PM EDT on October 30, 2023

papa john's jack-o-lantern pizza

Papa John’s Jack-‘O-Lantern Halloween pizza.

First, the onset of fall became synonymous with the onset of pumpkin spice. Now, another connection is being made: Halloween and pizza. Is it a trend? Perhaps, or maybe not, but Appetito has spotted a few respectable pizza makers posting Halloween-themed pizzas on social media, and Papa John's has generated both interest and controversy with its Jack-'O-Lantern pizza, which it launched back in 2019 and has brought back for another run this season. (That launch provided fodder for food bloggers and others who found that the pizzas sometimes came out looking much different than what Papa John's intended.)

Scroll down below for several interesting Halloween Pizza ideas sourced from searching through social media. We've found pizzas that tried to incorporate seasonal and Halloween-related ingredients, as well as others that attempt to capture the spirit of Halloween in a pizza.

Our friend Ciro Iovine at Song e Napule is getting in the spirit with a cleverly designed Halloween Pizza.
The Italian-run Hudson Valley cidery Westwind Orchard makes excellent pizzas year-round. Their Halloween Pizza is more conceptual but sounds delicious nonetheless!
Last year, Scottish home pizzailo @dough.the.evolution created a Ghostbusters-themed pie with serious pizza-making skills behind it.
London-based pizza pop-up Rene's Pizza Place got creative with the cheese with this recent Halloween Pizza entry.
Another home pizzaola, @manopasto from Munich, Germany, created a whole series of Halloween Pizzas. Scroll through for some wild ideas.
