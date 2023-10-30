Is Halloween Pizza a Thing Now?

First, the onset of fall became synonymous with the onset of pumpkin spice. Now, another connection is being made: Halloween and pizza. Is it a trend? Perhaps, or maybe not, but Appetito has spotted a few respectable pizza makers posting Halloween-themed pizzas on social media, and Papa John's has generated both interest and controversy with its Jack-'O-Lantern pizza, which it launched back in 2019 and has brought back for another run this season. (That launch provided fodder for food bloggers and others who found that the pizzas sometimes came out looking much different than what Papa John's intended.)

Scroll down below for several interesting Halloween Pizza ideas sourced from searching through social media. We've found pizzas that tried to incorporate seasonal and Halloween-related ingredients, as well as others that attempt to capture the spirit of Halloween in a pizza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Song' E Napule (@songenapulenyc) Our friend Ciro Iovine at Song e Napule is getting in the spirit with a cleverly designed Halloween Pizza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westwind Orchard & Cidery (@westwindorchard) The Italian-run Hudson Valley cidery Westwind Orchard makes excellent pizzas year-round. Their Halloween Pizza is more conceptual but sounds delicious nonetheless!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manopasto | Julia (@manopasto) Another home pizzaola, @manopasto from Munich, Germany, created a whole series of Halloween Pizzas. Scroll through for some wild ideas.