Italian Cuisine Shines at the 2025 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Italian chefs and winemakers bring bold flavors and energy to the 2025 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen this June, offering a true taste of Italy in the Rockies.

9:00 AM EDT on May 9, 2025

A group of chefs, winemakers, and food industry professionals raise glasses for a toast against a backdrop of snowcapped Rocky Mountains.

C2 Photography / FOOD & WINE

This June, the 42nd Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is once again shaping up to be one of the premier food events of the year. While the full lineup draws talent from around the world, Italian cuisine is firmly in the spotlight thanks to a roster of chefs and experts bringing everything from handmade pasta to refined pastries to the mountains of Colorado. 

A woman pours wine from a JaM Cellars bottle for a guest at the Food & Wine Classic, with a bright yellow booth and “FOOD & WINE” sign in the background.
JaM Cellars shares its signature wines at the Classic’s Grand Tasting pavilion. @C2 Photography.

Giada De Laurentiis: Bringing Rome to the Rockies

Giada De Laurentiis, an Aspen regular, brings her signature style back to the Classic this year. Giada trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris before launching a career that includes Emmy-winning shows on Food Network, her own lifestyle brand, and a long list of bestselling cookbooks. Her latest book, Super-Italian, focuses on modern, healthy takes on Italian favorites. For De Laurentiis, Italian food is more about culture and connection, and her appearance at the event is an exciting addition. 

Nick Ritchie: From Napa Roots to Italian Kitchens

Nick Ritchie grew up in Napa Valley, surrounded by good food and wine from a young age. His first kitchen job was at 13, working at Tra Vigne under chefs Michael Chiarello and Carmine Quagliata, where he discovered a real passion for cooking. He later trained at the Culinary Institute of America in New York before landing a spot at La Campagnola di Salò in northern Italy. There, he mastered fresh pasta and pastries and fully embraced Italian cooking and culture. After returning to California, Ritchie worked on Chiarello’s Food Network show and served as Chef de Cuisine at Bottega, earning recognition across the industry. Today, as Executive Chef at Signature Kitchen Suite’s Experience & Design Center, he leads cooking demonstrations and helps bring the brand’s “True to Food” mission to life.

Individual appetizer servings featuring colorful mini carrots and crisp crackers set in small wooden cups with dip, beautifully arranged on a tray.
Elegant bites at the Classic - crisp vegetables and crackers paired with creamy dips. @C2 Photography

Camari Mick: Italian Pastry Craft 

As Executive Pastry Chef at Raf’s, one of Manhattan’s most celebrated bakeries, and a three-time James Beard semi-finalist, Mick’s creations are a great example of the flavors and textures that define Italian desserts. Her participation at the Classic brings attention not only to Italian sweets but also to the growing influence of European pastry shops in America.

Aerial view of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, showcasing rows of white tents set against green ski slopes and the town’s surrounding buildings.
An aerial shot of the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen, set at the base of the stunning Rockies. @C2 Photography

Nancy Silverton: A Celebrated Return with the Best New Chefs

Nancy Silverton will take part in the sold out “Food & Wine Best New Chefs: The Eras Dinner” on Saturday, June 21. This exclusive evening brings together a group of acclaimed chefs, each contributing a course that reflects their personal style. Guests will enjoy a four-course menu with wine pairings while taking in the mountain view. Silverton’s participation adds an especially rich layer of Italian influence, drawing from her decades of experience with the Mozza Restaurant Group and her deep ties to Italian food culture.

This year’s Food & Wine Classic highlights the enduring strength of Italian food and tradition in the culinary world. The event encompasses a full range of Italian cooking, beautifully crafted pastries, and elegant, modern presentations. It’s a weekend that celebrates skill, passion, and the lasting impact of Italian food culture.

