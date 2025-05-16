Italian Inspired Seafood Restaurant PISCES Opens at Wynn Las Vegas

PISCES Bar & Seafare, Wynn Las Vegas’s newest restaurant, opened last weekend. Led by Executive Chef Martin Heierling, the menu draws heavily from Mediterranean and Italian traditions, offering fresh seafood and distinctive flavors.

Lobster Spaghettini with tomato, fennel, and extra virgin olive oil—an Italian favorite reimagined. Photo by Steve Legato.

Italian influence is front and center. Lobster Spaghettini brings a taste of the Italian coast, while Paella alla Pisces, made with spiny lobster tail, shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, saffron, and nora chili rouille, taps into the spirit of shared meals across southern Europe. The restaurant’s dry-aged fish program, rarely seen in Las Vegas, features Grilled Orata Seabream and Salt-Baked Loup de Mer - classic staples in Italy’s seafood kitchens.

Executive Chef Martin Heierling brings decades of global experience to PISCES. Photo by Terry Gates.

Plates are meant for sharing and include Regiis Ova Caviar, Jamón Ibérico Croquetas with gold leaf, Mediterranean Bass Ceviche, Sesame Crusted King Salmon, and Grilled Lamb Chops.

“PISCES represents what Wynn does best - creating original dining destinations that elevate Las Vegas’ culinary landscape,” said Executive Chef Martin Heierling. “We've designed an experience that pairs the waterfront energy of the Lake of Dreams with sophisticated Mediterranean cuisine. What sets PISCES apart is the bright, vibrant food and individual details - from the interiors to the beverage program.”

The main bar at PISCES showcases rich textures, bronze details, and Murano glass lighting. Photo by Brandon Barre.

Wynn’s Master Mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini created a cocktail list that matches the coastal theme. The Sirena combines strawberry lemongrass vodka, Amalfi citrus, and clarified Greek yogurt, while the Sun Sign puts a twist on a margarita with passionfruit, pink guava, and Aleppo chili. Gintonica, Mediterranean-inspired gin and tonics, include the Valencia (Sevilla orange gin, limoncello, Sicilian citrus tonic) and the Madrid (rose, elderflower, lychee).

The setting is designed to transport guests to the Mediterranean. The entrance opens to a velvet-draped rotunda, leading into a two-level dining room with deep blues, bronze, and copper accents. A raw bar sits at the center, highlighted by 400 Murano glass orbs suspended overhead - a nod to Venice’s legendary glassmakers. Carrara marble floors, mosaic details, and cobalt ceramic urns complete the space.

The raw display at PISCES features premium seafood sourced for the restaurant’s signature dishes. Photo by Brandon Barre.

"Each detail at PISCES is masterfully created, inviting guests into a dynamic escape,” said Todd-Avery Lenahan, President and Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design & Development.



PISCES is open nightly, with the bar opening at 4:30 p.m. and dinner service beginning at 5:00 p.m. Reservations are recommended.