Manhattan Pizzeria Rubirosa to Open East Hampton Outpost this Summer

The beloved New York City Italian eatery, Rubirosa, is opening its very first pop up in East Hampton this summer.

3:48 PM EDT on May 7, 2025

Camp Rubirosa is coming to East Hampton this summer.

Mulberry Street staple Rubirosa is opening a location out east this summer, marking the first expansion of the restaurant in its decade and a half history.

In an effort to merge “rustic warmth of the Italian countryside” and “the relaxed charm of the East End,” Camp Rubirosa will serve as a limited-time pop-up. Classics from Rubrisoa, including its Tie-Dye Pizza, will be available in addition to house-made pastas and fresh seafood.

"If a timeless summer camp built an outpost above Lake Como, and had a big Italian family running the kitchen, this would be it," says Maria Pappalardo, owner of Rubirosa. "We've always been about bringing people together over incredible food in a wonderful atmosphere, and this summer, we're taking that to a whole new level by setting up camp in East Hampton.”

Camp Rubirosa will feature many of the classics from Rubirosa, including the Tie-Dye Pizza and house-made pastas.
Camp Rubirosa will be located on Race Lane in the former home of The Laundry and is meant to foster opportunities for group dining.

The setup is designed to be nostalgia-inducing in nature with a tent that leads to a piazza where “camp visitors” are able to dine al fresco. The main dining room “Ciao Hall” will be decorated with vintage water-skis, a fireplace, lantern-lit tables and wooden tennis racquets.

The experience is a collaboration between Pappalardo and Brian Bedol, the man behind Billy Durney’s Sag Harbor Tavern. The pop-up is presented by Resy.

“Camp Rubirosa is about recapturing the joy of summer with iconic food and unforgettable company,” says Hannah Kelly, chief marketing officer for Resy. “At Resy, we help diners experience the best restaurants in unique ways and we’re thrilled to team with Rubirosa to bring their signature Italian-American flavors to the Hamptons all summer long.”

Camp Rubirosa will be open Memorial Day Weekend through mid-September.

