A Brooklyn Guest Chef Series, Chefs of the Hamptons, and more NYC Italian Food News

Chefs of the Hamptons, in the Hamptons

Along with Miami, the Hamptons are the closest we’ve got to the Italian Riviera, so it makes sense that glamorous culinary events would take place outdoors at places like EHP Resort & Marina in East Hampton. Chefs of the Hamptons takes place Thursday, June 22 at EHP’s striking Mediterranean restaurant Sí Sí, overlooking scenic Three Mile Harbor. The pre-event reception includes a VIP selection of caviar, oysters, and champagne, while the taste-around at the main event features chefs from top Hamptons and Montauk restaurants.

Tickets are available from co-host Dan’s Papers, with all-inclusive food and drink ticket prices at $189.93, early entry with gift bag at $290.89, and VIP Lux Platinum with access to a VIP lounge at $396.07.

Popina’s Chef Soirée Series Launches This Weekend

The interior at Popina in Brooklyn, which is hosting a series of guest chef dinners. Photo: Courtesy of Popina

Blessed with a spacious outdoors area behind their jewel box of a Brooklyn restaurant Popina, owners Chef Chris McDade and Beverage Director James O’Brien put the space to use for special events. The latest is a Chef Soirée Series kicking off this Sunday, June 18. The East Village’s hard-to-get-into Claud is the first guest, and tickets are, predictably, sold out. But spots for future events featuring Win Son (July 16), Chez Ma Tante (August 13), and the Meat Hook (September 10) will go on sale two weeks before each event on Resy. Best to follow @popinanyc on Instagram for updates. Oh, and besides the food from the guest chefs, musical acts and spirits brands figure into the proceedings. Along with Claud, guests this Sunday will see a performance by Brooklyn indie-folk band Hawthorne The Band while sipping drinks by the excellent Brooklyn gin and aperitivo maker Forthave Spirits. Sounds like fun.

Is the Best US Italian Restaurant in LA?

This week in provocative vegan news, the website VegNews makes the claim, Sorry, New York, the Best Italian Restaurant is in West Hollywood, and It’s Vegan. The story is not an old-fashioned East vs. West throw-down, but a review of Pura Vita, which actually is the work of Brooklyn transplant Tara Punzone. A chef who has cooked at some of the best LA and NYC plant-based restaurants, Punzone has set out on her own and succeeded, according to VegNews. The review praises Puntone’s senza animali carbonara, noting that she “replaces the guanciale with a smoky bacon made from shiitake mushrooms, and substitutes cheese with a housemade macadamia romano cream." The review also recommends Pura Vita Pizzeria, which makes Neapolitan-style pies next door in West Hollywood—but doesn’t get so bold to claim it’s better than New York pizza.

Appetito Report: Good Catch Book Pop-Up In Greenpoint

Valentine Thomas at her Brooklyn cookbook event last week. Photo: Lewis Woloch

Last week, the chef, spearfisherwoman, and ocean conservationist Valentine Thomas had a pop-up at Greenpoint Fish and Lobster at Threes Brewing in Greenpoint to promote her new cookbook, Good Catch. The pop-up had a dual nature: you could try one (or both) of her featured dishes, Fish Puttanesca and Messy Sushi, while also buying her new cookbook—with Thomas on hand to sign copies.

Thomas dazzled with a down-to-earth personality. Her new book, which has the subtitle, “A Guide to Sustainable Fish and Seafood with Recipes from the World’s Oceans,” features the puttanesca and Italian seafood recipes, as well as others inspired by her favorite fishing destinations around the world. Throughout the book, Thomas makes the case for eating fish, cooking it, and encouraging readers to favor sustainably fished species.

Other NYC Italian Food News

Manhattan had two significant Italian restaurants open this week: Sartiano’s, from Bond Hospitality head Scott Sartiano and culinary director Alfred Portale, in SoHo; and Corretto, a new “morning-to-midnight double-f Caffe for the Eternal City that Never Sleeps,” according to its website. The East Village newcomer serves a lot more than espresso. It features full breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus, as well as pizzas, cocktails, and more. >>> NYC’s pop-up scene keeps getting more interesting. One event to put on the radar is at Brooklyn pizza hot spot Ops, which hosts chef Harry Lester of Le Saint Eutrope outside Lyon for a one-night French menu including natural wines from the Auvergne.